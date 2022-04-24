So, just checking, you're definitely not wanting surrounds? But are wanting three separate speakers - left, right, centre - and a sub?

(To confirm - this link is to what's typically referred to as a 3.1 set-up [though in this case the speakers are wireless], so just wanting to be sure we're talking the same thing! https://www.klipsch.com/products/klipsch-reference-wireless-3.1-home-theater-system)

Are floorstanders ok for L and R, or are you wanting 'bookshelf' size for all three? Or an LCR speaker, which is a single unit that has separate drivers and speaker connections for all three front speakers (eg one like this)? (May not work so well in a wide room ,given it's not going to necessarily produce a wide soundstage - comes with a similar compromise to soundbars).

One thing to note re receiver - if you are indeed sticking with a 3.1 system, it's probably overkill going for a 9.2 channel amp, given that while you'll no doubt get a bit of extra power per channel, in the end you'll be only using three of the nine channels (unless you're looking to bi-amp the speakers from the unused channels?). You could even look s/h for a receiver, given you won't need the latest and greatest re sound formats (eg Atmos).

One option for speakers could be to look to a full five-speaker (or 5.1) system and on-sell the unused surrounds; this would be particularly cost-effective if looking second-hand, as so many people seem to be exchanging a receiver/speaker system for a soundbar.

And what are your thoughts re subwoofer?

Or have you even thought about whether a modern soundbar may be a better solution? They've come a long way in five years, and it's also related to the quality of your current soundbar.