I am sick of the sound quality of my soundbar that I've had for the last 5 years and would like to delve into my first proper 3.1 setup.
In terms of the receiver, I am probably going to get a Denon x1700h or x3700h (if I really think it's worth the extra $$$....).
Speakers is where I am having the most trouble with since there are so many choices! We are fairly close to the TV, about 3 metres, but have a very wide room (2 sofas side by side, with the TV in the centre).
From my own research, I've stumbled upon the Elac 5.2/6.2, Polk S20s and QF150/350s. What would better? Any other recommendations?