Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)
Recommended 3.1 speaker setup?
AlDrag

16 posts

Geek


#295803 24-Apr-2022 15:08
I am sick of the sound quality of my soundbar that I've had for the last 5 years and would like to delve into my first proper 3.1 setup.

In terms of the receiver, I am probably going to get a Denon x1700h or x3700h (if I really think it's worth the extra $$$....).

Speakers is where I am having the most trouble with since there are so many choices! We are fairly close to the TV, about 3 metres, but have a very wide room (2 sofas side by side, with the TV in the centre).

 

From my own research, I've stumbled upon the Elac 5.2/6.2, Polk S20s and QF150/350s. What would better? Any other recommendations?

jonathan18
6153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2906157 24-Apr-2022 17:22
So, just checking, you're definitely not wanting surrounds? But are wanting three separate speakers - left, right, centre - and a sub?

 

(To confirm - this link is to what's typically referred to as a 3.1 set-up [though in this case the speakers are wireless], so just wanting to be sure we're talking the same thing! https://www.klipsch.com/products/klipsch-reference-wireless-3.1-home-theater-system)

 

Are floorstanders ok for L and R, or are you wanting 'bookshelf' size for all three? Or an LCR speaker, which is a single unit that has separate drivers and speaker connections for all three front speakers (eg one like this)? (May not work so well in a wide room ,given it's not going to necessarily produce a wide soundstage - comes with a similar compromise to soundbars). 

 

One thing to note re receiver - if you are indeed sticking with a 3.1 system, it's probably overkill going for a 9.2 channel amp, given that while you'll no doubt get a bit of extra power per channel, in the end you'll be only using three of the nine channels (unless you're looking to bi-amp the speakers from the unused channels?). You could even look s/h for a receiver, given you won't need the latest and greatest re sound formats (eg Atmos).

 

One option for speakers could be to look to a full five-speaker (or 5.1) system and on-sell the unused surrounds; this would be particularly cost-effective if looking second-hand, as so many people seem to be exchanging a receiver/speaker system for a soundbar.

 

And what are your thoughts re subwoofer?

 

Or have you even thought about whether a modern soundbar may be a better solution? They've come a long way in five years, and it's also related to the quality of your current soundbar.

AlDrag

16 posts

Geek


  #2906168 24-Apr-2022 17:54
jonathan18:

 

So, just checking, you're definitely not wanting surrounds? But are wanting three separate speakers - left, right, centre - and a sub?

 

(To confirm - this link is to what's typically referred to as a 3.1 set-up [though in this case the speakers are wireless], so just wanting to be sure we're talking the same thing! https://www.klipsch.com/products/klipsch-reference-wireless-3.1-home-theater-system)

 

Are floorstanders ok for L and R, or are you wanting 'bookshelf' size for all three? Or an LCR speaker, which is a single unit that has separate drivers and speaker connections for all three front speakers (eg one like this)? (May not work so well in a wide room ,given it's not going to necessarily produce a wide soundstage - comes with a similar compromise to soundbars). 

 

One thing to note re receiver - if you are indeed sticking with a 3.1 system, it's probably overkill going for a 9.2 channel amp, given that while you'll no doubt get a bit of extra power per channel, in the end you'll be only using three of the nine channels (unless you're looking to bi-amp the speakers from the unused channels?). You could even look s/h for a receiver, given you won't need the latest and greatest re sound formats (eg Atmos).

 

One option for speakers could be to look to a full five-speaker (or 5.1) system and on-sell the unused surrounds; this would be particularly cost-effective if looking second-hand, as so many people seem to be exchanging a receiver/speaker system for a soundbar.

 

And what are your thoughts re subwoofer?

 

Or have you even thought about whether a modern soundbar may be a better solution? They've come a long way in five years, and it's also related to the quality of your current soundbar.

 

 

 

 

Correct. Just a front facing 3.1 setup. I figured a surround sound system wasn't worth it yet since it'll cost me a lot of $$$. But I would love one in the next few years. I was thinking of just adding speakers as I go.
That's why it's hard me to choose a receiver...I wouldn't be surprised if I just stick with 3.1 for a long time. So the only reason I am thinking of the x3700h is for future proofing.

I would LOVE to go second hand, but I have no idea if any speakers are good or not. I could try and research though. I assume speaker tech hasn't changed that much in the last 20 years.

Modern soundbar could be an option. I have seen some reviews of much newer ones that supposedly do an amazing job of simulating surround sound. They're less versatile and future proof I guess though. e.g. you can't replace just the speakers or just the receiver.

The soundbar I have atm is this one https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/support/sound-bars-home-theater-systems-sound-bars/ht-ct790/specifications

jonathan18
6153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2906186 24-Apr-2022 19:40
I agree there's definitely more risk going secondhand, especially for speakers, but it could still be worth looking.

On the basis you're not sure when you'd expand beyond 3.1, I think a second hand receiver in particular makes a lot of sense. Perhaps start with good (even new) LCR speakers and a decent sub but with a secondhand yet decent receiver. If/when you're ready to go full surround, grab additional speakers and a new receiver. Buying and selling the receiver (even 5.1 will be adequate) secondhand means you'll spend and lose little money. Receivers are seriously expensive at the moment, so this means you're not wasting money on technology and amplification you don't need now, and means you can make the most of the latest and greatest features and sound formats when you do finally go the whole hog.






jonathan18
6153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2906190 24-Apr-2022 19:46
BTW, if you can provide a bit more detail about your requirements and preferences that'll help people provide specific recommendations,eg...

Floorstanders or bookshelves for L&R?
Total budget for amp and speakers?

AlDrag

16 posts

Geek


  #2906192 24-Apr-2022 19:48
jonathan18:

On the basis you're not sure when you'd expand beyond 3.1, I think a second hand receiver in particular makes a lot of sense. Perhaps start with good (even new) LCR speakers and a decent sub but with a secondhand yet decent receiver. If/when you're ready to go full surround, grab additional speakers and a new receiver. Buying and selling the receiver (even 5.1 will be adequate) secondhand means you'll spend and lose little money. Receivers are seriously expensive at the moment, so this means you're not wasting money on technology and amplification you don't need now, and means you can make the most of the latest and greatest features and sound formats when you do finally go the whole hog.





Great idea!

Especially since a new receiver now could be obsolete in a few years if new tech comes out (just like e-arc recently).

So if I do go with an older second hand receiver, I assume it won't be able to handle downsampling a lot of the newer codecs such as Dolby Atmos? Therefore, instead of typically doing audio passthrough on my playback device, I should make the playback device do the downsampling?

AlDrag

16 posts

Geek


  #2906195 24-Apr-2022 19:55
Seems I can't edit my original post?

Anyway, I am no audiophile, but I absolutely appreciate quality. e.g.

Our soundbar is only a 2.1 setup and has tiny speakers (as most of them do). Dialog can be hard to hear in movies and  it has really poor dynamic range? Since during YouTube for example, it's plenty loud, but in a movie I usually have it at or near max volume (no distortion is occurring though). To be honest, it seems quieter than I remember it being, but that's a different problem. It just lacks any excitement. e.g. the Charge of Rohan in Return of the King was really lacking :(

After doing some research, it sounded like 3.1 was best for us to replace our soundbar. It gives us flexibility to upgrade in the future to surround sound by buying extra speakers, the center channel fixes any dialog hearing issues and the bigger speakers produce much better sound.

I was thinking of spending about 1500 max on a good set of 3 bookshelf speakers. The sub I could maybe do without for a bit, although maybe I could just get one of those second hand? Since I assume the sub doesn't need to blend nicely with the other speakers like a center does with the front 2 speakers.

jonathan18
6153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2906218 24-Apr-2022 20:21
Others may have recommendations for new products that fit within your budget, but if I was looking to get three speakers for $1500 I'd go secondhand, just trying to be sure they'd not been thrashed!

Something like this set, or even some of the tried and tested Wharfedale Diamonds will offer a lot of bang for buck, compared to what you’ll get new for this price.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/3563649527

I've had mixed results buying secondhand subs, but again the ROI can be substantial, given a good enough one can be picked up for a few hundred compared to spending north of $1k new.



tukapa1
591 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2906254 25-Apr-2022 06:43
Unsure where you're based but if in Auckland this may be an option to get you going (unless you need 8K or something else you haven't mentioned above)?

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/home-audio/amplifiers-tuners/listing/3563414703?bof=vhflVSlH

 

Plenty of good (potentially) second hand speakers on TradeMe depending on your location.

 

 

AlDrag

16 posts

Geek


  #2906269 25-Apr-2022 07:51
tukapa1:

 

Unsure where you're based but if in Auckland this may be an option to get you going (unless you need 8K or something else you haven't mentioned above)?

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/home-audio/amplifiers-tuners/listing/3563414703?bof=vhflVSlH

 

Plenty of good (potentially) second hand speakers on TradeMe depending on your location.

 

 

 



I am based in Auckland luckily!

Feature wise that receiver looks great! As long as it has 4k hdr passthrough and arc, then I'm happy (for now). Maybe in a year or 2 I will buy a new TV with e-arc support.

reddit.com/r/hometheater seems to greatly prefer the Denon series. Maybe due to the room correction software? Probably not that important for a 3.1 setup.

tukapa1
591 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2906280 25-Apr-2022 08:46
I would personally grab that receiver and spend more on your speakers at this stage. Then when you're ready to go full noise later on with surround and new TV etc a receiver upgrade can be done then.

You will get a good chunk of what you paid for this receiver back when you sell it again

If I see someone has kept the box and manuals etc then I'm usually reasonably satisfied that whatever they're selling should be ok.

I've had Pioneer before and it was a good receiver. In fact a mate of mine took my old Pioneer off my hands about four years ago and still raves about it.

Do you need bookshelves for the front or can you go floorstanders?

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2906590 25-Apr-2022 20:00
Of the speakers listed in the original post, the Elac's are streets ahead of Polk... of course it's in the ears of the beholder.

 

 

