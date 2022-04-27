So....

There are three Veon 58" TV's are on special at The Warehouse, and coincidentally the wee man of the family has put a nice crack in the LCD of the existing TV.

Can anyone decode the difference between these models below? The first two differ only in the suffix, so might be the type of stand they have or something minor but the third is completely different, and yet all three have the same regular and discount price, and the same specs on TWL site (anyone know where to find a user manual that has more??)

Thanks for any pointers on which one is best/worst - FWIW it will have a single AppleTV HDMI input and optical audio output, don't care about freeview, smart features, etc.

Note - I have read all i can, including on this site, about Veon in general - I'm not looking for info so much on Veon vs other manufacturers, just between these three :-)

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD VN584KID60-P19

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD TV VN584KID60-P21

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD TV VN58U22021