Veon 58" TV model differences
EB255GTX

Wannabe Geek


#295836 27-Apr-2022 14:35
So....

 

There are three Veon 58" TV's are on special at The Warehouse, and coincidentally the wee man of the family has put a nice crack in the LCD of the existing TV.

 

Can anyone decode the difference between these models below?  The first two differ only in the suffix, so might be the type of stand they have or something minor but the third is completely different, and yet all three have the same regular and discount price, and the same specs on TWL site (anyone know where to find a user manual that has more??)

 

Thanks for any pointers on which one is best/worst - FWIW it will have a single AppleTV HDMI input and optical audio output, don't care about freeview, smart features, etc.

 

Note - I have read all i can, including on this site, about Veon in general - I'm not looking for info so much on Veon vs other manufacturers, just between these three :-)

 

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD VN584KID60-P19

 

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD TV VN584KID60-P21

 

Veon 58 inch 4K Ultra HD TV VN58U22021

 

 

dm2000
Ultimate Geek

  #2907575 27-Apr-2022 15:58
VN584KID60-P19 vs VN584KID60-P21

 

* Will be coming from different manufacturers - likely a different panel supplier

 

* Sometimes there is a slight difference in the colour of the bezel/plastic surrounds

 

 

 

VN58U22021

 

* Likely the same as above, I'm not familiar with this model

 

 

 

**Disclaimer: I used to work for TWL, and have had conversations with the AV buyer around this. From memory, the "older year" (P19 vs P21) tends to have a slightly better panel, I have set up both of those models for display during my time at TWL

EB255GTX

Wannabe Geek


  #2907612 27-Apr-2022 16:32
dm2000:  **Disclaimer: I used to work for TWL, and ......

 

 

 

Well thanks for the info (and source!), if I can't find anything else it helps point me towards the older year model.  What you say makes sense, I have in the past worked with products where later model years are costdown versions of some existing model that is selling well.

gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

  #2907758 27-Apr-2022 23:30
What is the brand and model of your existing tv?



EB255GTX

Wannabe Geek


  #2907762 28-Apr-2022 00:03
It's a TCL RT2851 with i believe AU (makes sense for our side of the world) after it, possibly more but the screen damage makes it hard to be sure.

 

Please note my original comments, I'm not after feature parity; the way we use it requires one HDMI input and optical out - all the three models on specail above seem to fit the bill, I'm just wondering if one of them has a clear advantage for my use....

ANglEAUT
Uber Geek

  #2907904 28-Apr-2022 13:59
Previously connecting a PC to the Veon TV got me this screenshot and led me here with no further info: http://www.szmtc.com.cn/en/product/terminal




gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

  #2908018 28-Apr-2022 19:33
EB255GTX: It's a TCL RT2851 with i believe AU (makes sense for our side of the world) after it, possibly more but the screen damage makes it hard to be sure. Please note my original comments, I'm not after feature parity; the way we use it requires one HDMI input and optical out - all the three models on specail above seem to fit the bill, I'm just wondering if one of them has a clear advantage for my use....

I've heard good things about TCL even though it's a cheap brand. I've owned a few small Veons and I've been happy. I bought a 50" veon as a main tv. I super regret it. The purchase coincided with a busy work period with no time to take it back. The next large one will not be a Veon. Main reason is I have sensitive eyes and the lack of contrast or horrible backlight or something really really bothers me at this size..

