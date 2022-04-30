What I want to do: play karaoke youtube videos on the TV and output the mics audio at the same time.
Components:
- 5.1 amp. Relevant inputs: coax, RCA, Phono
- Android TV. Relevant inputs: none really
- UHF transmitter and mics https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/music-instruments/cds/karaoke/listing/3569378075 (Mandarin manual)
- Desktop PC with a spare DP and 3.5 headset jack.
What I'm missing - a blimmin' karaoke machine.
Improvisation time.
Option 1: Run it via the PC. Hook up the UHF receiver to the 3.5mm jack on the PC. Use the DP to connect PC to the TV via the amp (no spare HDMI's left on the TV). Playback Youtube on the PC to the TV screen.
Option 2: Split the UHF transmitter output into RCA (I'm assuming it's analogue, the instructions are all in Mandarin). Plug into the amp, switch Input to RCA while TV is on. This will hopefully disconnect ARC and turn on the TV speakers. Meaning I can play Youtube videos on the TV using TV speakers, while the mics are going to the amp speakers.
Questions:
1) Are either of the 2 options likely to work? I guess they'll produce sound, but am I likely to struggle with delay, echo, who knows what else? Is it even worth trying?
2) Is there an easier way of doing it, aside from getting a karaoke machine such as this one https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Town-Microphone-Bluetooth-SWM15-PROS/dp/B083H43MKM?th=1