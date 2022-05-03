As some of you will already know. I am looking to upgrade my living room TV to an LCD 75" model. Naturally I am doing lots of research as always, before I buy a new TV. I have been checking out the Sony TV's from both 2021 and the upcoming 2022 models, but recently found what might just be the perfect TV for price and decent quality. We will be watching mainly SKY channels and SKY Sport. 4K UHD, while most welcome, will not be the main reason for purchase, but will need to be reasonably good for the odd movie that we will watch on it.

Enter the 75" Panasonic JX900Z Premium 4K UHD Smart TV (aka JX940 in other markets). It has been difficult to find any reviews on this product. Panasonic no longer sell TV's in the USA or Australia, and, as most You Tube reviewers are based in the US, I have had to look for reviews in the European and Asian markets. The 2020 HX model was, apparently pretty lightweight, and it doesn't seem like there were many of that model sold. The 2021 JX model was a massive upgrade, with 35% more brightness, and Panasonic's high end processor the HX Pro AI. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG and HLG Photo are also on board. As is HDMI 2.1 support for gamers, and Dolby Atmos audio. Its likely that you would have to own a Dolby Atmos capable Soundbar or separate speaker system to get true Atmos sound.

Having read many owners comments, most are extremely happy with the JX model.

The 2022 75" LX900Z 4K UHD has just been released. Noel Leeming have them on their website, but under the Full HD category. The price for the 75" is $5299, 65" $3599 and the 55" $2999. The 2021 JX models are priced at; 75" $3283, 65" $1983, 55" $1496. "Well, that's only to be expected, 'cos the 2022 models will have been upgraded" I hear you say, but nay. The LX models have exactly the same specs as the 2021 JX models, except for the updated My Home Screen 7.0 for accessing your Apps. The JX has My Home Screen 6.0, which is probably upgradeable to 7.0 with a firmware update.

So, there you have it. A no brainer to get the 2021 JX model at its current price. I am going for a demo tomorrow. Then, if I decide that its the TV for me, I'll be waiting for another price drop, or possibly be able to haggle for a better deal 🤑

Panasonic 2021 75" JX900Z 4K UHD Smart TV