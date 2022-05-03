Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Panasonic JX900Z (2021) v Panasonic LX900Z (2022)
Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#295898 3-May-2022 13:48
As some of you will already know. I am looking to upgrade my living room TV to an LCD 75" model. Naturally I am doing lots of research as always, before I buy a new TV. I have been checking out the Sony TV's from both 2021 and the upcoming 2022 models, but recently found what might just be the perfect TV for price and decent quality. We will be watching mainly SKY channels and SKY Sport. 4K UHD, while most welcome, will not be the main reason for purchase, but will need to be reasonably good for the odd movie that we will watch on it.

 

Enter the 75" Panasonic JX900Z Premium 4K UHD Smart TV (aka JX940 in other markets). It has been difficult to find any reviews on this product. Panasonic no longer sell TV's in the USA or Australia, and, as most You Tube reviewers are based in the US, I have had to look for reviews in the European and Asian markets. The 2020 HX model was, apparently pretty lightweight, and it doesn't seem like there were many of that model sold. The 2021 JX model was a massive upgrade, with 35% more brightness, and Panasonic's high end processor the HX Pro AI. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, HLG and HLG Photo are  also on board. As is HDMI 2.1 support for gamers, and Dolby Atmos audio. Its likely that you would have to own a Dolby Atmos capable Soundbar or separate speaker system to get true Atmos sound. 

 

Having read many owners comments, most are extremely happy with the JX model.

 

The 2022 75" LX900Z 4K UHD has just been released. Noel Leeming have them on their website, but under the Full HD category. The price for the 75" is $5299, 65" $3599 and the 55" $2999. The 2021 JX models are priced at; 75" $3283, 65"  $1983, 55" $1496. "Well, that's only to be expected, 'cos the 2022 models will have been upgraded" I hear you say, but nay. The LX models have exactly the same specs as the 2021 JX models, except for the updated My Home Screen 7.0 for accessing your Apps. The JX has My Home Screen 6.0, which is probably upgradeable to 7.0 with a firmware update.  

 

So, there you have it. A no brainer to get the 2021 JX model at its current price. I am going for a demo tomorrow. Then, if I decide that its the TV for me, I'll be waiting for another price drop, or possibly be able to haggle for a better deal 🤑  

 

Panasonic 2021 75" JX900Z 4K UHD Smart TV




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74115 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909676 3-May-2022 15:13
I have a JX900 and very happy with picture. Sound is OK but a soundbar would make it better.

I don't know about upgeadability to New Home version though.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74115 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909739 3-May-2022 15:54
Movieman:

 

The LX models have exactly the same specs as the 2021 JX models, except for the updated My Home Screen 7.0 for accessing your Apps. The JX has My Home Screen 6.0, which is probably upgradeable to 7.0 with a firmware update.  

 

 

On this, I've just heard from a Panasonic person who confirmed the models tend to stick to the their Home Screen version at launch, so the 2021 model will receive security and apps updates but won't be updated to Home Screen 7.0




Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2909820 3-May-2022 18:10
My Home Screen is not a deal breaker. I have a Apple TV 4K that I can use for my apps, but would prefer to use the TV apps.

 

It would be interesting to know what version 7 has that version 6 doesn’t have.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi



Kiwiuk
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2910271 4-May-2022 22:00
As I am in the market for a 75" TV at that price range'ish I would be interested in how your demo went 😬

 

I watch a lot of football, cricket, F1 so motion fluidity is most important

 

Cheers

Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2910406 5-May-2022 09:16
Kiwiuk:

 

As I am in the market for a 75" TV at that price range'ish I would be interested in how your demo went 😬

 

I watch a lot of football, cricket, F1 so motion fluidity is most important

 

Cheers

 


The Panny looked pretty good in the store. I asked the salesman, who is named James, and whom I have dealt with several times before when buying from Harvey Norman; to take the TV off vivid. We then went through all of the different pre-sets, and the screen was darker in all of those modes, but still looked good. The store has a lot of bright lighting, so you will never get the same look that you would in your home environment.

 

Alexa is built in to the set, so it can be controlled by voice only, if you so desire. The screen is an IPS panel, which reportedly, is not as good as a VA panel for handling contrast. This is a statement that I have been reading for years, so, I would imagine that IPS panels have been improved somewhat over those years. They do have a better wide viewing angle than VA does.

 

The best way to demo a TV is in your home environment, but from what I saw yesterday, my only worry would be if the TV will be bright enough for HDR movies. Otherwise, it looks like a great buy. Price yesterday at both Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming was $3283.

 

After leaving Harvey Norman, I went to the Sony Store here in Christchurch, and that visit threw another option into the mix. The Sony 75” X95J is the TV that I would ultimately prefer to buy, but it’s sitting at $4491 ATM, but the step down model the 75” X90J is $3393. I had a demo of both TV’s, and although the 95 was stunning, the 90 was not far behind it.

 

Motion on all three sets looked excellent.

 

Samsung have some great TV’s, but they don’t support Dolby Vision, so I have ruled those out. LG is another company that use IPS panels on most or all of their LCD models. Their OLED’s are great.

 

I suggest that you take a look at all three TV’s that I mentioned. If you are not in Christchurch or Auckland you may have trouble finding them. The Panny could become hard to find now that their new models are hitting stores.

 

I am continuing to gather information, and hope that there will be a Queen’s Birthday weekend sale.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Kiwiuk
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2910438 5-May-2022 10:31
Thank you Movieman, most informative

 

I am in Auckland and need LCD as She Who Must Be Obeyed leaves the TV on pause for extended periods (on the plasma we have had for years) and in the summer afternoons thee will be direct sunlight so OLED's are out

 

I have read good things about both Sony's with the x95j being most sought after, I expect the new k models here in June and am hoping for a wee nudge down in price 😁 although the Panasonic had crossed my mind as our plasma is Panasonic and has provided stirling service but I don't know nor can find out who makes their panels 

 

Please share any further research/thoughts/observations

 

Cheers

Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2910458 5-May-2022 11:06
After seeing the Sony TV's at the Sony Store yesterday, I think that I will have to rule out the Panasonic. It would be a good TV for most people, but we fanatics are never happy with "good" 😁

 

The Sony Store were taking delivery of stock yesterday when I was there. Boxed TV's everywhere, so it seems that there are still plenty of the Sony models available. There is a Sony Store in Auckland, so it could be worth a visit for you.

 

Talking to the salesman; he reckoned that the "K" models would be arriving late June, early July, so its possible that there will be another price reduction around Queens Birthday weekend, if not before. I will be checking daily.

 

I would love to get the X95J, and if I could get it for around $3800, it would be the one for me. The X90J is over $1000 cheaper, so that may be the deciding factor, in the end.

 

The X95J has an anti reflective coating and better wide angle viewing than the X90J. If you have family movie nights where people will be viewing from the side, or watch in a bright room with reflections, the 95 would be preferable, if you can rustle up the extra $1000 that is 🤑




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi



Kiwiuk
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2910465 5-May-2022 11:16
Yeah from what I have read the difference between the two is not worth that much of a price premium

Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2910529 5-May-2022 11:49
Just a heads up. James from Harvey Norman has just rung me about the 75" Panasonic JX900.

 

He has been in touch with Panasonic NZ, and they said that they have a dozen or so 75" models left to sell, before the LX models take over. He didn't offer any more discount, so I broke the news to him that I am going to buy a Sony. Harvey Norman do not sell Sony TV's, and they haven't for a while. Something to do with HN's price cutting I'm told. 




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Gemini
429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2911385 7-May-2022 19:37
Movieman:

After seeing the Sony TV's at the Sony Store yesterday, I think that I will have to rule out the Panasonic. It would be a good TV for most people, but we fanatics are never happy with "good" 😁


The Sony Store were taking delivery of stock yesterday when I was there. Boxed TV's everywhere, so it seems that there are still plenty of the Sony models available. There is a Sony Store in Auckland, so it could be worth a visit for you.


Talking to the salesman; he reckoned that the "K" models would be arriving late June, early July, so its possible that there will be another price reduction around Queens Birthday weekend, if not before. I will be checking daily.


I would love to get the X95J, and if I could get it for around $3800, it would be the one for me. The X90J is over $1000 cheaper, so that may be the deciding factor, in the end.


The X95J has an anti reflective coating and better wide angle viewing than the X90J. If you have family movie nights where people will be viewing from the side, or watch in a bright room with reflections, the 95 would be preferable, if you can rustle up the extra $1000 that is 🤑


Are you able to describe how the X90J is better than the JX900 for you?

Movieman

689 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2911397 7-May-2022 20:16
Gemini:

 

Are you able to describe how the X90J is better than the JX900 for you?

 

For most people the Panasonic would be a great TV, especially at its present price point. But for a very similar price, the Sony X90J is, in my opinion, a step up. Brightness is the main difference. I thought that the Panny would suffer from the lack of brightness on a 4K HDR movie, but, if you only watch regular TV, the Panny would be a great buy. For an extra $100 or so, you could get the X90J.

 

The Sony has a VA panel, which has better contrast than the IPS panel of the Panny. Having said that, the Panny has a better viewing angle.

 

The Panny is quite bulky at 50kg, compared to the Sony at 34kg. If you were to wall mount the Panny, you would need a 600mm x 300mm bracket, as opposed to the 300mm x 300mm bracket for the Sony.

 

in answer to your question. I prefer the Sony because of the better blacks and brighter highlights than the Panny.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Gemini
429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2911494 8-May-2022 08:48
Movieman:

Gemini:


Are you able to describe how the X90J is better than the JX900 for you?


For most people the Panasonic would be a great TV, especially at its present price point. But for a very similar price, the Sony X90J is, in my opinion, a step up. Brightness is the main difference. I thought that the Panny would suffer from the lack of brightness on a 4K HDR movie, but, if you only watch regular TV, the Panny would be a great buy. For an extra $100 or so, you could get the X90J.


The Sony has a VA panel, which has better contrast than the IPS panel of the Panny. Having said that, the Panny has a better viewing angle.


The Panny is quite bulky at 50kg, compared to the Sony at 34kg. If you were to wall mount the Panny, you would need a 600mm x 300mm bracket, as opposed to the 300mm x 300mm bracket for the Sony.


in answer to your question. I prefer the Sony because of the better blacks and brighter highlights than the Panny.



I don't know where to find brightness figures for the hx/jx/lx900 so your side by side observations are helpful.
the q80a review on rtings implies says it has an IPS like panel which boosts brightness seemingly at the cost of contrast compared to a Sony VA panel so maybe that commentary can be broadly applied to the panasonic too. It also seems like the Sony has the best local dimming of the 3

Stu1
1089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2911656 8-May-2022 17:01
I have had nothing but problems with Panasonic , it struggles to work out what the format is and keeps flicking between different UHD formats e.g Dolby vision and other UHD formats. It is particularly bad with Apple 4K  TV’s new and old version . It also does this with the Xbox series x as well . I have also had issues with the TV connecting to a Bose soundbar the sound drops offline , it only works correctly with an optic lead. I have just had it replaced with new tv same model through Panasonic and 3 days in still have the same issues . My Samsung however just works with exactly same set up. I would never buy another Panasonic tv


 

Gemini
429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2912860 12-May-2022 11:34
Stu1:

I have had nothing but problems with Panasonic , it struggles to work out what the format is and keeps flicking between different UHD formats e.g Dolby vision and other UHD formats. It is particularly bad with Apple 4K  TV’s new and old version . It also does this with the Xbox series x as well . I have also had issues with the TV connecting to a Bose soundbar the sound drops offline , it only works correctly with an optic lead. I have just had it replaced with new tv same model through Panasonic and 3 days in still have the same issues . My Samsung however just works with exactly same set up. I would never buy another Panasonic tv


 


Sorry to hear that! Apple TVs and Xboxes are very popular so I to would have expected it to work.
I have heard the processor in the JX600 is really slow, which model did you buy? Also HDTV test reckon Panasonic are good at firmware - any updates in the pipeline?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74115 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912867 12-May-2022 11:50
Stu1:

 

I have had nothing but problems with Panasonic , it struggles to work out what the format is and keeps flicking between different UHD formats e.g Dolby vision and other UHD formats. It is particularly bad with Apple 4K  TV’s new and old version . It also does this with the Xbox series x as well . I have also had issues with the TV connecting to a Bose soundbar the sound drops offline , it only works correctly with an optic lead. I have just had it replaced with new tv same model through Panasonic and 3 days in still have the same issues . My Samsung however just works with exactly same set up. I would never buy another Panasonic tv

 

 

Interesting as I have a Panasonic JX900 here with an Amazon Fire TV and Xbox Series X without any of these problems. 




