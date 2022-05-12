Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Vertical lines on HDMI TV
#295983 12-May-2022 10:16
I am posting here as being forum closest to my issue. 

 

The cheap Veon TV I use as HDMI monitor suddenly started growing thin vertical coloured lines yesterday. It started with two but they have been steadily increasing. Yes, it is a cheap TV and can easily be replaced but I would like to get some diagnostic advice first. I know a little (not much) about this and am wondering what might be involved in fixing it. As it happens I have a second 'identical' model with failed backlighting on one side that otherwise still works fine. I put 'identical' in quotes because while the models are the same, the stands they require are not, making me wonder if the internals might also not match up. Advice and suggestions welcome. I am viewing this initially as an interesting DIY project. I have hobby electronics experience and am aware of the dangers of mains voltage and charged electrolytic capacitors. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #2912837 12-May-2022 10:32
When I had a single vertical line on my TV around xmas time the whole panel needed to be replaced. I was surprised they replaced the panel rather than junking the TV but as they did it at no cost.....

  #2912846 12-May-2022 10:59
I think it's often what they refer to a T-Con board issue. Or problems with the strips that connect the T-Con board to the panels.

 

The trouble with Veon TVs is you wont find any service info online as no one really knows what brand it really is.

 

But if you have a look on youtube and search for t-con board you may get some ideas.

 

If your 2 TVs are in fact identical inside, you may be able to make one good one out of them.

 

Good luck!




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

