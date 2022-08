Only just bought the Technics A800 recently, didn't know the XM5s would be announced so quickly, it took Sony ages (or felt like ages) for them to release the XM4.

Will be heading into stores to check out their demo unit for fit and sound quality. The change in design from XM3/XM4 might be enough for me to get the XM5.

Saw this review where they did a voice comparison in a quiet environment with XM3, Bose NC700, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless and Airpod Max, it was obvious to me XM5 sounded the best.

Not cheap with RRP of $680. Pre-order discount down to $599 is still hard to swallow so maybe will wait for Black Friday sale/Singles Day sale later on this year.