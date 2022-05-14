Onkyo the AVR company has not been owned by Onkyo Corp from Japan for a while now.

Onkyo = the company listed as going bankrupt by freitasm.

Onkyo the AVR brand is now owned / licensed / whatever by the Premium Audio Company - who are owned by the VOXX group, the private equity firm that also owns Jamo, Klipsch etc.

VOXX isn't actually a manufacturer, so they are pieced together (in Vietnam I think???) by another part of the venture, Sharp.

VOXX also owns Integra (in theory the C.I. only brand that is now sub-distributed by SNAP, the owners of Control4)... This is, in theory a tweaked version of Onkyo, with more features on-board to aid integrators - but in reality they are about as different from Onkyo as Denon is from Marantz.

Pioneer is now licensed to VOXX (well, P.A.C.) as they have a distribution network, which sort of makes sense as all three brands were tied together under the previous ownership of Gibson (yes the guitar manufacturer that thought they would become an electronic product powerhouse)... who went broke a while ago too.

I have lost count of the times that Denon / Marantz / Onkyo / Integra have been bought, sold, bought again, sold again etc etc.

In fact, the old owners of Denon / Marantz (Sound United) announced they were going to buy Onkyo / Integra / Pioneer just before MASI did, but by all accounts they lifted the skirt and didn't like what they saw underneath it - then bailed on the deal.

The new owners of Denon / Marantz are called MASI and they are a medical supply company who is looking to leverage Denon + Marantz's distribution network for their consumer facing medical products.

How well that works in the long run, who knows. But with the massive storm that tech companies are currently fighting, I wouldn't be putting my money into their shares.

I looked up VOXX, Sonos and MASI (owners of Denon / Marantz) and their share prices would make you cry if you'd taken a punt on them 12-18 months ago.