Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Plex remote access is...broken
Lizard1977

#296041 16-May-2022 20:55
After having my Plex server being accessible remotely without a hitch for years, it has suddenly broken.  None of the clients outside my home network can see my server, despite it showing as "Fully accessible outside your network" in the settings on my server.  Nothing has changed, and I'm at a loss to explain what's gone wrong.

 

I don't have a static IP, but this hasn't been an issue for years.  I haven't changed ISPs (still with 2Degrees, and it continued to work even after I shifted house and setup a new broadband account), and nothing in my network has changed.

 

Any suggestions?

Linux
  #2914746 16-May-2022 21:17
Are you now on a CG-NAT IP address? Check out this sticky thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=291934

Lizard1977

  #2914748 16-May-2022 21:24
Yep, my address falls into that range.  Does CG-NAT mean Plex remote access won't work without a static IP?

Linux
  #2914752 16-May-2022 21:33
Lizard1977:

 

Yep, my address falls into that range.  Does CG-NAT mean Plex remote access won't work without a static IP?

 

 

Correct



Lizard1977

  #2914753 16-May-2022 21:34
Well, I guess I gotta get me a static IP then!

 

 

xpd

  #2914809 17-May-2022 07:29
Yes and no.

 

It does work (or did for me) when I was on 2D CGNAT, but it was using the relay option and was slow and lacking quality. 

 

Switched to static, and all good again (Plex was not only reason I got the static though).

 

Also I find that allowing Plex to set the remote IP/port itself never worked, I manually entered the IP and port.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

