Lizard1977:

After having my Plex server being accessible remotely without a hitch for years, it has suddenly broken. None of the clients outside my home network can see my server, despite it showing as "Fully accessible outside your network" in the settings on my server. Nothing has changed, and I'm at a loss to explain what's gone wrong.

I don't have a static IP, but this hasn't been an issue for years. I haven't changed ISPs (still with 2Degrees, and it continued to work even after I shifted house and setup a new broadband account), and nothing in my network has changed.

Any suggestions?