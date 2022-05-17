Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TVHeadend - Correct DVB-S/2 Configuration
tuxfoo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296065 17-May-2022 23:21
Send private message

Hello Everyone,

 

Long time lurker over the years, first time posting.

 

I am running tvheadend and I recently moved from Auckland to Northland and discovered that they do not get UHF/DVB-T up here.

 

So I got a dual DVB-S/2 tuner (TBS6902) to replace my DVB-T/T2 one but I am unable to pick up any channels. We have a standard sky dish; unfortunately I do not have anything other than the TBS6902 tuner to test the dish with at the moment.

 

I am guessing the first step is to figure out if I have it configured the tuner correctly to pick up signals from the Optus D1 satellite which broadcasts the freeview channels.

 

Here is how I configured it (Screenshot of relevant settings):

 

 

 

 

Anyone have experience using DVB-S/S2 with tvheadend?

 

I could not pick anything up with dvbsnoop either.

 

Regards, Tuxfoo

Create new topic
Apsattv
2006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915365 18-May-2022 02:06
Send private message

Is the dish even aligned?

 

Try this https://ebspro.net/

 

Try the RF spectrum scan and blindscan modes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
CYaBro
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2915374 18-May-2022 07:50
Send private message

There’s two common Lnb types. Have you tried both settings?

10750 and 11300.

tuxfoo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915381 18-May-2022 08:29
Send private message

CYaBro: There’s two common Lnb types. Have you tried both settings?

10750 and 11300.


yes, both ku 10750 and 11300


 


Apsattv: Is the dish even aligned?


 


Try this https://ebspro.net/


 


Try the RF spectrum scan and blindscan modes 


I experiment more with dvbsnoop, I do not use Windows.


 


 


One thing that could be causing issues, is that the last ten metres is using rg59 to reach from the wall to my HP Microserver.


 


 



[Mod edit |Stu| FUG breach. Intentional improper spelling of a company name.]



Spyware
2998 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2915384 18-May-2022 08:42
Send private message

Freeview and Sky are horizontally polarised.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

tuxfoo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915404 18-May-2022 09:03
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Freeview and Sky are horizontally polarised.

 

 

Thanks, I need to change that back.

 

I had that setting originally, I was changed it to V to testing.

 

The template for Optus D1 appeared to be correct.

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D1.html

 

Will need to experiment more after work.

 

 

 

 

rb99
2439 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915429 18-May-2022 09:26
Send private message

I use a TBS6902 and an old sky dish with NextPVR and that works fine. Had the lnb replaced a couple of times though and some cable as well which split. For us its 11300 for everything

 




rb99

SJB

SJB
2174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915431 18-May-2022 09:30
Send private message

I believe symbol rate should be 22500.



SumnerBoy
1889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2915434 18-May-2022 09:33
Send private message

Hey - I am in ChCh and have a DVB-S tuner (looks like the same one as yours) running with TVHeadend;

 

 

 

Hope that helps - sing out if you need to check anything else.

tuxfoo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915539 18-May-2022 12:49
Send private message

Thanks, you guys have been really helpful. I tired some of your suggestions during my lunch break.

 

I hit the right combonation of settings.
Switch Type: Generic
Ku 11300 (I tried this once before but maybe I had I forgot to change a setting back from when I was tinkering, eg; Polarisation)

 

Picked up all the channels, will have to disable the Sky Muxes as I cannot decode them.

 

Does freeview not still not broadcast HD channels on DVB-S2(I picked up the Sky ones)? 
I can only seem to pick up a DVB-S mux for freeveiw. If that is the case, I will need to set IPTV to a higher priority for the HD channels.

SJB

SJB
2174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915541 18-May-2022 12:52
Send private message

No HD available on Freeview satellite. Not enough bandwidth or too costly.

cyril7
8765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2915544 18-May-2022 12:56
Send private message

SJB:

 

No HD available on Freeview satellite. Not enough bandwidth or too costly.

 

 

And to add to that, the Freeview contract with Optus was only just renegotiated and no HD was in the mix, so dont expect it to happen in the next few years if ever.

 

Cyril

PANiCnz
875 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2915721 18-May-2022 17:24
Send private message

The only DVB-S2 broadcasts are Sky.

tuxfoo

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2915783 18-May-2022 20:39
Send private message

Well at least I can get most the channels via IPTV, so I can set those at a higher priority and have the DVB-S ones as a failover.

 

Thanks guys.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 