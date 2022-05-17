Hello Everyone,

Long time lurker over the years, first time posting.

I am running tvheadend and I recently moved from Auckland to Northland and discovered that they do not get UHF/DVB-T up here.

So I got a dual DVB-S/2 tuner (TBS6902) to replace my DVB-T/T2 one but I am unable to pick up any channels. We have a standard sky dish; unfortunately I do not have anything other than the TBS6902 tuner to test the dish with at the moment.

I am guessing the first step is to figure out if I have it configured the tuner correctly to pick up signals from the Optus D1 satellite which broadcasts the freeview channels.

Here is how I configured it (Screenshot of relevant settings):

Anyone have experience using DVB-S/S2 with tvheadend?

I could not pick anything up with dvbsnoop either.

Regards, Tuxfoo