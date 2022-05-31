for those who have the XM4 and the XM3, on the pictures it seems the XM3 have padding on the headband all the way around
and the XM4 only has padding at the top
is that correct?
my head is very sensitive to clamping force ...
thanks
for those who have the XM4 and the XM3, on the pictures it seems the XM3 have padding on the headband all the way around
and the XM4 only has padding at the top
is that correct?
my head is very sensitive to clamping force ...
thanks
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.