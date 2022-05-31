Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Hisense New Zealand launch
#296222 31-May-2022 11:14
Just received:

 

 

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home entertainment, has today launched in the New Zealand market, with a competitive range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products available to Kiwi customers. 

 

Established in 1969, Hisense has seen success around the world, including Australia, where it has become one of the leading brands for innovation across a growing range of categories including TV and home entertainment, refrigeration, laundry, and air conditioning. 

 

Building on that success, the brand’s initial product range will boast a selection of UHD and ULED TVs, PureJet Washers and Dryers, and a suite of PureFlat Fridges in French Door and Bottom Mount designs. The offering will be available from retailers nationwide from next week. 

 

“After over 15 years in the Australian market, we’re excited to be heading across the ditch to launch a range of quality Hisense products for New Zealand customers,” said Nick Peters, Head of Marketing, Hisense Australia. 

 

“With consumers now spoilt for choice across TVs, home entertainment and whitegoods, we’re committed to offering feature rich products at competitive prices that cater to the needs of Kiwi households across the country”.

 

Hisense Product Specialist, Chris Mayer said, “We’re arriving in New Zealand with a strong fleet of products across three competitive categories, with the aim of providing smart and aesthetic tech solutions that you’re proud to show off in the home. 

 

“Our TV range offers industry-leading visual and audio tech, while our fridges, washers and dryers add style to your home, without jeopardising on efficiency and functionality. I’m really looking forward to seeing Kiwis embrace the Hisense range.”

 

Go Bigger with Hisense in your home 

 

Spearheading the launch is the ULED 4K TV Series U7HNZ and UHD 4K TV Series A7HNZ with premium features such as Dolby Vision™ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. Offering TV-bingers and movie-buffs a superb viewing experience in any room in the house, sizes will range from 43-inches to 98-inches.

 

Hisense’s UHD and ULED TVs combine the latest technology to deliver customers optimum picture and crystal-clear sound quality. Both models will boast Game Mode, Sports Mode, and in-built Alexa Voice Assistant, while the U7HNZ also gives customers the option of Google Assistant. 

 

Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA operating system will also be available across all new models, delivering a range of apps suited to every audience – from sport and reality TV to movies and free to air.

 

Sleek, stylish, and functional kitchens

 

Delivered with a modern aesthetic, Hisense’s range of PureFlat refrigerators will be available to New Zealand customers in a selection of French Door and Bottom Mount designs with varying capacity. 

 

The French Door range is built with capacity in mind – ready for big families, entertainers, and foodies, while the brand’s Bottom Mount fridges offer a leaner appearance, equipped with Inverter Compressor technology and convenient Reversible Doors. 

 

Feature-rich range to help you spend less time in the laundry

 

Hisense’s popular PureJet Washer range will be available in-store from next week, offering a range of different load capacities, without jeopardising on convenience and efficiency. 

 

Catering for every household – from the sporty and outdoorsy to office workers – the models offer 14 automatic programs depending on the type of load, including family-favourite ‘pause and add’ functionality for forgotten dirty items. Users can also easily save and store their own ‘favourite’ wash settings, enabling these to be used again at the simple touch of a button.

 

Hisense’s range of products will be available online at www.hisense.co.nz and leading retailers

 




rp1790
  #2920829 31-May-2022 11:46
Yay, another option.  Have been seeing these in YouTube reviews a lot recently.  No pricing anywhere that I can see.

richms
  #2920832 31-May-2022 11:51
Always good to have another low end option available instead of the default option from the big red shed.




