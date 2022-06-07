Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Diving back in to HTPC (well, a server) world...
Ajkiwi001

#296309 7-Jun-2022 12:11
Righto, I'm considering diving back in, after years of not running my own HTPC/server as vodafone TV is due to stop service later this year.

For a decade, we ran a Windows Media Center, recorded and timeshifted everything, skipped the ads.  As streaming came in, and due to the random EPG (and therefore WAF) hassles with WMC, we moved to vodafone TV, which added the streaming services and mostly worked for timeshifting and recording. We haven't watched an ad, really, in 15 years.

(I'll just interrupt myself here and say that I'm a media studies teacher and watch NZ content, and the WAF for streaming NZ content is not high, as my wife has had 15 years without adverts and does not like being forced to watch them by TVNZ on demand. Hence the love of timeshifting and recording. Right, back on topic.)

We need to be able to watch live (very very occasionally), record and timeshift TV (daily). Also, need to access all my blurays and DVDs, many of which are no longer available in NZ, & they are backed up on a NAS. We don't need sky.

We've got a one-year-old Sony Android TV, so can run all sorts of apps through that; with VTV dying, I know a lot of people are in the same boat as me and looking for the all-singing, all-dancing media center, or server that runs content to their smartTV. 

So, my knowledge is out of date and I need an update: What are people using now, and what are the good choices with a high WAF/Family approval?

 

rb99
  #2923517 7-Jun-2022 12:35
I use Emby, others use Plex. Plex is more popular. Emby is better (and I'm not in any way biased 😀)




xpd

  #2923521 7-Jun-2022 12:41
Emby, Plex, Jellyfin all have their + and -.....  check them all out before making firm decision. 

 

 




  #2923523 7-Jun-2022 12:47
I presume you'll need some kind of tuner card to put in a PC (or a usb equivalent ?).

 

I use Emby to watch Live TV, occasionally record, never bothered with timeshifting (so don't know how good or bad that aspect is). Ditto for the other options I guess.




