I need a simple audio amplifier to drive conventional headphones, for an elderly person with hearing problems. The requirements are: 240v power, left\right RCA inputs, headphone out, volume control, (tone controls not absolutely necessary but would be a bonus). There are many amps on TradeMe but most would be overkill for the requirements. Are there self-assembly kits that would do the job? Do you have an amp that you wish to sell? Could you build one for me?