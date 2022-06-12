Yes, I know this is not recommended however, trying to make the best of what i can do. I have a Denon 4700 AVR to drive the speakers in my new build and I am thinking of going with two zones. One zone for music playback and the other zone for the home theatre. I was recommended the Definitive Technology speakers however, not sold on it entirely as some of the models are square in shape and i will have to turn it at an angle to meet the Dolby 5.1.2 overhead speaker recommendations. I may have issues with mounting it at an angle with the double ceiling. My thinking so far is as below as far as speaker placement goes:

The green speakers in the living room will serve dual purpose i.e will provide the atmos and when switched to the music zone will play the music playing in the kitchen. I was recommended by another retailer the focal 300 series so bit torn which direction to take. Feedback would be appreciated (except the don't do in-ceiling speakers, yes, i know already)