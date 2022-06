Hi,

There is another thread on here re: usb ethernet adapters for the Xiaomi Mibox, but I can't ask a question as the thread is locked.

Does anyone use an ethernet adapter on their Mibox that still works with Android 9.0? Looking online, this seems to have stopped a lot of them from working.

If anyone can confirm if the Anker, Ugreen (or others) still works, i'll grab one today.

Thanks!