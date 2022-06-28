Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298559 28-Jun-2022 08:41
I’ve been hunting for a pair of decent-quality but not stupidly priced stands for the small rear speakers that come with some Samsung soundbars (13 x 20 x 14 cm; 2-3kg) (ideally height-adjustable).

 

While it’s easy to find stands which the speakers hang off (eg this type), I’m aware they don’t nearly take the weight they claim without sagging; similarly, there are lots of stronger ones designed specifically for Sonos speakers, but won’t easily fit other brands.

 

What I’m looking for is something like these Mounting Dream ones from Amazon - not too bulky or unattractive, but sturdy enough with a bracket to attach the speaker. While I can buy them from Amazon (for about $225) or a similar pair from Ali Express (about $200), I would prefer to buy from NZ if feasible.

 

Does anyone know of a place in NZ that sells such stands (such as in the photo below)? Many thanks.

 

  #2935157 28-Jun-2022 08:57
The Brateck ones you linked look very much like the Bose satellite speaker stands for their Lifestyle systems.

 

I had a couple of them, and never had an issue with sagging or wobbling around. Not height adjustable, but other than that perfectly fine. The Bose spearker weighed about 1kg I suppose, so a bit lighter than your Samsungs.

 

Edit - I see the Bratecks are height adjustable, so they are different to the Bose ones.

  #2935168 28-Jun-2022 09:35
I bought some Sanus stands from PBTech a couple of years ago for the same purpose (Samsung Q90R I think the system is), but they're no longer available I see. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOASNS1019/SANUS-EFSATB-Euro-Speaker-Stand-Black

They've been just fine, but I don't know if anyone else local stocks them?




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

