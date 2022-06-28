I’ve been hunting for a pair of decent-quality but not stupidly priced stands for the small rear speakers that come with some Samsung soundbars (13 x 20 x 14 cm; 2-3kg) (ideally height-adjustable).

While it’s easy to find stands which the speakers hang off (eg this type), I’m aware they don’t nearly take the weight they claim without sagging; similarly, there are lots of stronger ones designed specifically for Sonos speakers, but won’t easily fit other brands.

What I’m looking for is something like these Mounting Dream ones from Amazon - not too bulky or unattractive, but sturdy enough with a bracket to attach the speaker. While I can buy them from Amazon (for about $225) or a similar pair from Ali Express (about $200), I would prefer to buy from NZ if feasible.

Does anyone know of a place in NZ that sells such stands (such as in the photo below)? Many thanks.