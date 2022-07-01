Kia ora GZ,
My home theatre setup is about to go into storage while we renovate. I’m quite interested in getting a cheap soundbar to use in the meantime but I also see that using 2x HomePod Minis is a popular option. We are all-in on Apple stuff including an Apple TV 4K so I’m quite keen on that integration.
We don’t need massive volume - just better audio than the Tv speakers and a reasonable music listening experience. I don’t really feel the need for a sub. Bonus if it can make voices easier to hear when watching at low volume but I know that’s best achieved with a centre speaker.
Budget is about $300. There are a couple of options on special:
Sony HTS350 for $255 at JB Hifi
TCL TS6110 for $269 at Noels
Or 2x HomePod Minis approx $300
Any other options I’ve missed?