#298619 1-Jul-2022 14:16
Kia ora GZ,

My home theatre setup is about to go into storage while we renovate. I’m quite interested in getting a cheap soundbar to use in the meantime but I also see that using 2x HomePod Minis is a popular option. We are all-in on Apple stuff including an Apple TV 4K so I’m quite keen on that integration.

We don’t need massive volume - just better audio than the Tv speakers and a reasonable music listening experience. I don’t really feel the need for a sub. Bonus if it can make voices easier to hear when watching at low volume but I know that’s best achieved with a centre speaker.

Budget is about $300. There are a couple of options on special:

Sony HTS350 for $255 at JB Hifi

TCL TS6110 for $269 at Noels

Or 2x HomePod Minis approx $300


Any other options I’ve missed?

  #2937164 1-Jul-2022 14:20
I'd like to know how the HomePods could work if the ATV isn't operating - i.e. using another device or the TV tuner itself to watch something...I am thinking of my own use case which involves watching a lot of Sky through their box. 

 

I have a Soundbar hooked directly into the TV, so anything that plays on that screen will, by default, play on the Soundbar if it's on. Music is usually handled either by Bluetooth to the Soundbar or from the ATV via Apple Music or similar. 




  #2937166 1-Jul-2022 14:30
I just got one of these for the kids playroom from the wharehouse , JBL Cinema SB110 they are often down to $150 on sale they are great for a cheap soundbar

