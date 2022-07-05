Hi

I have a faulty old (8year) Tivoli model one table radio and looking to get it repaired in a cost effective way.

Static noise being heard from the speakers, even with the volume turned all the way down at all FM/AM/AUX settings.

I can tune into stations but the static noise remains in the background of what ever is being played by the station.

I have 'exercised' the tuning dial as suggested on some websites. Its always connected to the mains, but I have tried the 12V DC input as well but there is no change

I have contacted Tivoli on their website and was put through to Denco Audio Christchurch, where the initial inspection fee is $60+GST and I need to courier it to them.

Can someone recommend a repairer in Christchurch as I dont want to spend too much, as a new one is about $350.

Thanks