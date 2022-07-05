Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tivoli Model One fault - seeking repairs in Christchurch
#298662 5-Jul-2022 15:11
Hi
I have a faulty old (8year) Tivoli model one table radio and looking to get it repaired in a cost effective way.
Static noise being heard from the speakers, even with the volume turned all the way down at all FM/AM/AUX settings.
I can tune into stations but the static noise remains in the background of what ever is being played by the station.  
I have 'exercised' the tuning dial as suggested on some websites. Its always connected to the mains, but I have tried the 12V DC input as well but there is no change

 

I have contacted Tivoli on their website and was put through to Denco Audio Christchurch, where the initial inspection fee is $60+GST and I need to courier it to them.
Can someone recommend a repairer in Christchurch as I dont want to spend too much, as a new one is about $350.

 

Thanks

 

 

  #2938565 5-Jul-2022 16:31
What is wrong with Denco Audio?

 

If you are worried about the inspection fee, most places have to charge as it takes time to pull apart and diagnose.

 

Often this will be taken off the repair bill.

 

You say that you dont want to spend too much, how much is too much?

 

As a professional it takes time and money to learn the skill to do the work, you will go broke when doing work for free.




