Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)4k networking ?

#298801 17-Jul-2022 18:40
What is "4k networking" in regards to Panasonic BluRay players ? Panasonic use the term but don't actually say what its used for...... is it gigabit network, or is it just some stupid marketing term for delivering 4k images to the screen ?

 

 




  #2943219 17-Jul-2022 18:53
i found this;

 

"4K Networking (4K Jpeg Playback, 4K Video Playback) Enjoy the memories of magnificent vacation trips or precious images of family and friends taken with a camera or camcorder on your Ultra HD TV screen. You can reproduce 4K videos in MP4 and you can output JPEG data in 4K resolution to relive the beautiful moments again"

 

sounds like marketing mumbo jumbo to me

  #2943229 17-Jul-2022 19:52
30 years ago 4K networking could have easily been a reference to a dial up modem speed….

 

 

