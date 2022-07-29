There are plenty of bluetooth transmitters that will send audio to headphones and soundbars for a very reasonable price, and at least you know what codecs you will be getting on it, whereas all the internal ones in turntables seem to be bottom tier effort SBC ones.

You may need a preamp if the turntable doesn't have one. I got one for my new Technics for $20 off aliexpress. Just swapped the aliexpress grade wall wart out for something that I have some confidence in its safety and it works great.