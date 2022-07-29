Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Audio dynamic turntable questions
Stu1

1082 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#298950 29-Jul-2022 16:35
Hi All, I am looking at getting a record player budget up to 600-700. I have been looking at audio dynamics Bluetooth and the Sony Bluetooth models . I have a few dumb questions I am stuck on I was needing some help with

Does technics 800 headphones work with these models

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/lp60xbt-bk-audio-technica-auto-belt-drive-bluetooth-turntable-black?taxon_id=345

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/turntables/sony/sony-stereo-turntable-with-bluetooth-connectivity/363694/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw54iXBhCXARIsADWpsG-b_GwmSZlwCqtkTWHcxQJytpa1zn5yeg7aB3Fr0ua_sHoU4SNFy4caAtSoEALw_wcB



Can I Bluetooth the record player to a Bose 500 Soundbar?
I want to put the player in a formal lounge away from my Fosi amp can I Bluetooth the player to a Fosi Bluetooth receiver in another room?
If I go for a better audio dynamic player that only has rca connections can I add a Bluetooth receiver so I can connect my headphones?

I really like the Yamaha and technics models but they are super expensive but I do get why though .

richms
25242 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2948023 29-Jul-2022 16:49
There are plenty of bluetooth transmitters that will send audio to headphones and soundbars for a very reasonable price, and at least you know what codecs you will be getting on it, whereas all the internal ones in turntables seem to be bottom tier effort SBC ones.

 

You may need a preamp if the turntable doesn't have one. I got one for my new Technics for $20 off aliexpress. Just swapped the aliexpress grade wall wart out for something that I have some confidence in its safety and it works great.




Richard rich.ms

Stu1

1082 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2948034 29-Jul-2022 17:09
richms:

There are plenty of bluetooth transmitters that will send audio to headphones and soundbars for a very reasonable price, and at least you know what codecs you will be getting on it, whereas all the internal ones in turntables seem to be bottom tier effort SBC ones.


You may need a preamp if the turntable doesn't have one. I got one for my new Technics for $20 off aliexpress. Just swapped the aliexpress grade wall wart out for something that I have some confidence in its safety and it works great.



The audio dynamic players have a preamp which is great . I have googled up about my headphones not much on the site I can’t even connect them to my Bose Soundbar have to use the Bluetooth function on the tv. I went to Noel lemmings and JB not really that great understanding what I am trying to do :(

richms
25242 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2948037 29-Jul-2022 17:21
Sound bars are usually only receiving devices for bluetooth so will not connect to headphones.




Richard rich.ms



Stu1

1082 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2948038 29-Jul-2022 17:23
richms:

Sound bars are usually only receiving devices for bluetooth so will not connect to headphones.

I learnt that the hard way great that my tv has Bluetooth though so have a work around

