Hi All, I am looking at getting a record player budget up to 600-700. I have been looking at audio dynamics Bluetooth and the Sony Bluetooth models . I have a few dumb questions I am stuck on I was needing some help with
Does technics 800 headphones work with these models
https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/lp60xbt-bk-audio-technica-auto-belt-drive-bluetooth-turntable-black?taxon_id=345
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/turntables/sony/sony-stereo-turntable-with-bluetooth-connectivity/363694/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw54iXBhCXARIsADWpsG-b_GwmSZlwCqtkTWHcxQJytpa1zn5yeg7aB3Fr0ua_sHoU4SNFy4caAtSoEALw_wcB
Can I Bluetooth the record player to a Bose 500 Soundbar?
I want to put the player in a formal lounge away from my Fosi amp can I Bluetooth the player to a Fosi Bluetooth receiver in another room?
If I go for a better audio dynamic player that only has rca connections can I add a Bluetooth receiver so I can connect my headphones?
I really like the Yamaha and technics models but they are super expensive but I do get why though .