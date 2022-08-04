Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#299033 4-Aug-2022 14:26
I need to find a very good AV service person to maintain our gear at home.

 

Can anyone recommend a very savvy tech person who can build computers, and maintain software and hardware please?

 

They must be capable of setting up and building servers and storage e.g. Synology backup and storge systems or Unraid.

 

A good understanding of software like Kodi, JRiver and madvr would be very beneficial.

 

A person not to far out of Devonport Auckland who can remotely help and trouble shoot or site visit when necessary.

 

The person must have a good understanding of English.

 

Can you PM me please?

  #2950704 4-Aug-2022 15:49
Maybe give a rough overview of what you're wanting to use it for as well as existing gear might help narrow down some peoples decisions before spamming your mailbox :)

 

No point getting a plumber in for an electricians job ;)

 

 




  #2950708 4-Aug-2022 16:07
I dont see where I can edit my post, there is no tab?

  #2950718 4-Aug-2022 16:38
You can edit a post only during the first hour after it's posted - then it's locked.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

