I need to find a very good AV service person to maintain our gear at home.

Can anyone recommend a very savvy tech person who can build computers, and maintain software and hardware please?

They must be capable of setting up and building servers and storage e.g. Synology backup and storge systems or Unraid.

A good understanding of software like Kodi, JRiver and madvr would be very beneficial.

A person not to far out of Devonport Auckland who can remotely help and trouble shoot or site visit when necessary.

The person must have a good understanding of English.

Can you PM me please?