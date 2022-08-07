Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best HDMI adapter/upscaler? my setup is 4K Tv but non-4k receiver
NglButiLoveTechnolog

44 posts

Geek


#299059 7-Aug-2022 12:35
Hey guys, so my TV is 4k but my receiver is just 1080p. Was wondering if anyone could recommend any HDMI adapter/upscaler that's able to upscale content from the non-4k/1080p AVR to the 4K TV? atm the AVR doesn’t support 4K, and it downscales it down to 1080p.

 

My AVR is the Pioneer VSX-520-K

 

TV is the Sharp 4K LC-70UD1U

 

Current setup is Pioneer VSX-520-K receiver connected to 4K Tv via HDMI arc. The media devices connected to the receivers HDMI 3 inputs.

 

Any help would be much appreciated.
 
Thanks.

 

P.S. I found this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CP138D6 but wasn't sure if this is good/right for me... wanting a video upscaler and along with quality enhancer.

 

 

 

 

 

[Mod Edit |Stu| Fixed fomatting due to being copied from another site]

Senecio
1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2951685 7-Aug-2022 14:17
If you don't want to upgrade your receiver and you want to make sure your TV gets the best picture quality possible, then you should connect your media devices direct to the TV via HDMI and keep the receiver connected thru ARC. I expect you will not have enough HDMI connections on the back of the TV so you may want a HDMI switcher but that's different from an upscaler. What ever you do don't connect the media sources to the receiver and try to upscale the output from the receiver. If that's what you were thinking then your TV will do a better job upscaling than any other device.

 

Search for an HDMI switcher f you don't have enough HDMI connections on your TV.

