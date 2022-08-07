NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey guys, so my TV is 4k but my receiver is just 1080p. Was wondering if anyone could recommend any HDMI adapter/upscaler that's able to upscale content from the non-4k/1080p AVR to the 4K TV? atm the AVR doesn’t support 4K, and it downscales it down to 1080p.

My AVR is the Pioneer VSX-520-K

TV is the Sharp 4K LC-70UD1U

Current setup is Pioneer VSX-520-K receiver connected to 4K Tv via HDMI arc. The media devices connected to the receivers HDMI 3 inputs.

Any help would be much appreciated.



Thanks.

P.S. I found this https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CP138D6 but wasn't sure if this is good/right for me... wanting a video upscaler and along with quality enhancer.

