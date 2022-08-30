Hi All,
Where does everyone purchase their 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray discs from? Currently I have got a couple from JB Hifi and Trademe. Any other places I should look? And do any of the online rental places do 4K rentals?
Cheers.
Mostly JB NZ and JB AU (if you're really really not in a rush).
Sometimes Amazon US. Occasionally Deep Discount. Occasionally eBay. Amazon UK have just started shipping here again.
rb99
Fatso used to do 4k rentals but none of the others do as far as I know. The ones I looked at seem to focus on DVD.
I buy from wherever is cheapest, but most have come either from JB (cheap delivery) or Amazon US.
Howard The Duck (1986) looks great in 4k.
rb99:
Occasionally Deep Discount.
Deep Discount used to be DeepDiscountDVD back in the old days. I've been tempted to give them another try as their international shipping is quite reasonable for large orders, but every time I think about it I recall how the last time I tried (probably 15 years ago), they refused to ship to us unless we paid for courier delivery. We had numerous packages of theirs go missing in transit, or so they claimed. Not our fault if their logistics sucked.
Deep discount have been decent for me, though I've only ordered a few movies from them. Slow postage but everythings turned up.
Only JB NZ and Amazon US seem to have decent speed postage.
Used to get from Zavvi UK but they've stopped sending to NZ. No idea why. Still, hopefully Amazon UK will be fine instead.
rb99
And JB NZ has buy 2 get 1 free at the moment (for selected titles...)
rb99
Amazon Australia.
Low shipping costs - some things are free if order is NZ$59 or more.