Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray
Corcoran

25 posts

Geek


#299338 30-Aug-2022 18:25
Hi All,

Where does everyone purchase their 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray discs from? Currently I have got a couple from JB Hifi and Trademe. Any other places I should look? And do any of the online rental places do 4K rentals?

Cheers.

rb99
2452 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961273 30-Aug-2022 18:40
Mostly JB NZ and JB AU (if you're really really not in a rush).

 

Sometimes Amazon US. Occasionally Deep Discount. Occasionally eBay. Amazon UK have just started shipping here again.




rb99

SirHumphreyAppleby
1997 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961274 30-Aug-2022 18:41
Fatso used to do 4k rentals but none of the others do as far as I know. The ones I looked at seem to focus on DVD.

 

I buy from wherever is cheapest, but most have come either from JB (cheap delivery) or Amazon US.

 

Howard The Duck (1986) looks great in 4k.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1997 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961277 30-Aug-2022 18:49
rb99:

 

Occasionally Deep Discount.

 

 

Deep Discount used to be DeepDiscountDVD back in the old days.  I've been tempted to give them another try as their international shipping is quite reasonable for large orders, but every time I think about it I recall how the last time I tried (probably 15 years ago), they refused to ship to us unless we paid for courier delivery. We had numerous packages of theirs go missing in transit, or so they claimed. Not our fault if their logistics sucked.



rb99
2452 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961279 30-Aug-2022 19:12
Deep discount have been decent for me, though I've only ordered a few movies from them. Slow postage but everythings turned up.

 

Only JB NZ and Amazon US seem to have decent speed postage.

 

Used to get from Zavvi UK but they've stopped sending to NZ. No idea why. Still, hopefully Amazon UK will be fine instead.




rb99

rb99
2452 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961281 30-Aug-2022 19:14
And JB NZ has buy 2 get 1 free at the moment (for selected titles...)




rb99

GarryP
72 posts

Master Geek


  #2961284 30-Aug-2022 19:44
Amazon Australia.

 

Low shipping costs - some things are free if order is NZ$59 or more.

Corcoran

25 posts

Geek


  #2961288 30-Aug-2022 20:00
Thanks for all the suggestions so far, been a big help!

