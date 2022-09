Does anyone know if new samsung Tvs support airplay 2. The QN90Bs on special but the samsung website in NZ makes no mention of it unlike the Australian website. I contacted Samsung NZ and shockingly they said they didn't know for sure as they has no documentation about Airplay on TVs and transferred me to support who also were unsure which is odd but this points to me that NZ maybe doesn't support this. Can anyone confirm this?