I bought a 55" LG Nano 86 from Noel Leeming on black friday 2021 and in august had the panel replaced due to a strange color washout in one corner of the screen. The replacement panel has a strange tint occupying about a 5th of the screen so noel leeming is offering to replace it with another TV due to it being discontinued.

I'm wondering whether I should go for the Qned equivalent, or something else like the Panasonic lx900.

I like the wide viewing angles of IPS and the fact I can easily disable local dimming on the Nano 86. It's auto backlight energy saver feature works quite well at adjusting to different viewing conditions.

I've heard that some dolby sound modes, notably atmos can have audio delay issues from Xbox when connecting a soundbar via earc, but some TVs and soundbars can be better than others at working with earc. I've been planning on getting a Samsung Q990, which I gather mitigates the issue well in conjunction with the LG C1 and a setting in the smart things app, so I would assume other LG TVs from the past couple of years should work fine

I'm wondering how the Panasonic LX TVs stack up if the LG Qned isn't an option.

My parents have an HX700 and one thing that stands out to me is it isn't full of obnoxious advertisements and notifications and updates which nag you to install and then radically alter the homescreen and break the weather service.

TL:DR I'm looking for a recommendation for a 4k120hz freesync IPS TV (or monitor) which doesn't force local dimming and works well with earc. Bonus points for not shoveling annoying ads and notifications at me.