I have three sources of ATMOS \ 5.1 surround sound.

The soundbar I have only has two HMDI inputs and one output

The single output is connected to the TV which supports ARC

The third source is a AppleTV4k, which is connected directly to the TV via HDMI. The ATV4k requires eARC to pass ATMOS\5.1 sound down to the sounder.

Is there such a device which would allow me to essentially 'share' a HDMI port on the sounder, so I can take advantage of the sound quality offered.

The second HDMI port on the soundbar is used by the XBOX and would be off, when the ATV4k is being used.