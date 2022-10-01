Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)
5.1 Speaker setup review
MrMonos

23 posts

Geek


#300746 1-Oct-2022 16:52
Hello!

 

I'm looking at upgrading my home cinema audio setup, mainly because of a projector that's being introduced (in addition to as an existing TV). I'm kinda new to this so thought I'd ask any experts here.

 

Firstly, it's in a dedicated room which is a small/medium size roughly 5x5m

 

For reference, I'm currently using a Logitech z906 which I find perfectly acceptable (I know some of you will laugh... I get it!) , however it's not going to cut it interns of input/output so it's being replaced. I already have a suitable receiver, but not speakers.

 

I'd like to keep the small form factor as I like it aesthetically, and have existing stands!

 

So this is what I'm thinking:

 

Speakers: 5x https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/row/en/products/speakers/minx/min-22

 

Sub: https://www.svsound.com/products/pb-1000-pro-subwoofer

 

Keen for peoples thoughts on the mix of speakers and sub. Will it be ok? Or will the sub be complete overkill and not really work.

 

Thanks in advance!

Dunnersfella
4036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2976003 1-Oct-2022 17:10
Yes, the subwoofer is in a different league than a set of lifestyle Cambridge satellites...

 

Bookshelf speakers would be a far better way to go IMHO.

 

Or maybe consider some compact (but not as 'compact' as the Cambridge) speakers, again, from the likes of SVS.

sqishy
440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2976004 1-Oct-2022 17:15
My 10cents worth is I've used Sonos equipment in the past and its so much easier to install set-up.

jonathan18
6274 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2976008 1-Oct-2022 17:19
My main concern would be the poor low frequency of the speakers - they claim to go down to 110, but in practice I’m betting you’ll end up with a pretty big hole between what they can produce and the sub, and have problems with directionality of lower vocals (where too much of deeper voices come through the sub). I say this based on experience!

 

Are you wedded to very small speakers? If not, personally I’d go for larger enclosures that can produce lower frequencies, which is likely to solve the problems I mentioned above. If you’re ok with s/h, there can be some really good deals on speaker sets on TM etc, such as Wharfedale Diamonds.  Personally, I don’t rate the sub that goes with those (we have one but just use it to augment a pair of Audioengines) - the SVS you mention will be far more competent, but you may also find other options for a sub that work better with the other speakers you end up choosing. 

