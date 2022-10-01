Hello!

I'm looking at upgrading my home cinema audio setup, mainly because of a projector that's being introduced (in addition to as an existing TV). I'm kinda new to this so thought I'd ask any experts here.

Firstly, it's in a dedicated room which is a small/medium size roughly 5x5m

For reference, I'm currently using a Logitech z906 which I find perfectly acceptable (I know some of you will laugh... I get it!) , however it's not going to cut it interns of input/output so it's being replaced. I already have a suitable receiver, but not speakers.

I'd like to keep the small form factor as I like it aesthetically, and have existing stands!

So this is what I'm thinking:

Speakers: 5x https://www.cambridgeaudio.com/row/en/products/speakers/minx/min-22

Sub: https://www.svsound.com/products/pb-1000-pro-subwoofer

Keen for peoples thoughts on the mix of speakers and sub. Will it be ok? Or will the sub be complete overkill and not really work.

Thanks in advance!