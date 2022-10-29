Please move if in wrong forum

I am in the process of moving from my own house to a retirement village where there are severe limitations on what I can do.



In my current house I have a sky box in the lounge. The HDMI output from the Sky box went to an HDMI splitter with one splitter output going to the lounge TV via HDMI cable and the other splitter output to a TV in the bedroom also via an HDMI cable.

In the retirement villa I cannot run an HDMI cable to the bedroom, so I would need to transmit the HDMI wirelessly. The distance is 8-10 metres.



My question is, which is the best product to use, remembering that there is a splitter in the link.



Thanks

Graeme