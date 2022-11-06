Just got a Samsung S95B 4k TV. Using it with a (very good) 13 year old Pioneer AV receiver which has lossless audio capability paired with a Mission 5.1 system. Xbox One S will be the 4k capable Bluray.

Knowing that the amp was not going to work with 4K video, we'll send audio back to the amp via optical. However, found out last night when setting it all up that lossless audio (DTS-HD etc.) cannot go via optical and I knew the alternative ARC is not possible with this amp either - meaning Bluray audio won't be as good as I like it to be (just reverts to standard Dolby).

Then I figured that the standard Blurays are 1080p (I don't own any of the latest UHD ones) and that there's no point trying to watch them in 4k output - thus I *can* just send audio and video from the Xbox via the amp and get my lossless audio.

Am I correct or way wrong?