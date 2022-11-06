Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Standard bluray - any point watching in 4k mode?
AklBen

73 posts

Master Geek


#302189 6-Nov-2022 08:02
Send private message quote this post

Just got a Samsung S95B 4k TV. Using it with a (very good) 13 year old Pioneer AV receiver which has lossless audio capability paired with a Mission 5.1 system. Xbox One S will be the 4k capable Bluray.

 

Knowing that the amp was not going to work with 4K video, we'll send audio back to the amp via optical. However, found out last night when setting it all up that lossless audio (DTS-HD etc.) cannot go via optical and I knew the alternative ARC is not possible with this amp either - meaning Bluray audio won't be as good as I like it to be (just reverts to standard Dolby).

 

Then I figured that the standard Blurays are 1080p (I don't own any of the latest UHD ones) and that there's no point trying to watch them in 4k output - thus I *can* just send audio and video from the Xbox via the amp and get my lossless audio.

 

Am I correct or way wrong?

Create new topic
Batman
Mad Scientist
28252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2992392 6-Nov-2022 08:34
Send private message quote this post

if you have a 4K tv you are watching it in 4K

 

somebody has to convert 1080p to 2160p

 

- either the TV the BD player or the amp. you choose.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
RunningMan
7193 posts

Uber Geek


  #2992394 6-Nov-2022 08:46
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

if you have a 4K tv you are watching it in 4K

 

 

Ahh, no you're not. The source image will be scaled to the panel resolution to display, but scaling doesn't magically increase the defination of the original picture (despite what marketing would have you believe) to 4K.

 

I'd just try both the methods you have suggested and see which you are happiest with, rather than trying to determine which should be best theoritcally. One device may upscale far better than the other, or you may simply not notice the optical connection for audio quality. Either way, you're the one using it, so just try the different setups and stick with what looks or sounds best to you.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 