Looking at Hisense TVs just the 50 LED model is this brand any good.
Wakrak: What’s the model number?
This one here.
There are a few A7H discussions over on OzBargain.
Hisense A7HAU 75" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $1095 (Was $1495) + Delivery ($0 C&C) @ JB Hi-Fi - OzBargain
Hisense 75" A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV $1165.50 + Delivery ($0 C&C) @ The Good Guys - OzBargain
Hisense A7HAU 65" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $889 Delivered @ Costco Online (Membership Required) - OzBargain
Hisense reveals the pricing and availability of its stunning 2022 smart TV range - Tech Guide