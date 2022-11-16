Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Hisense TVs are they OK

ajw

ajw

1801 posts

Uber Geek


#302351 16-Nov-2022 19:51
Send private message quote this post

Looking at Hisense TVs just the 50 LED model is this brand any good.




aw

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6794 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2997229 16-Nov-2022 20:02
Send private message quote this post

Moved to the correct sub-forum.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Wakrak
1051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2997233 16-Nov-2022 20:26
Send private message quote this post

What’s the model number?

ajw

ajw

1801 posts

Uber Geek


  #2997279 16-Nov-2022 20:30
Send private message quote this post

Wakrak: What’s the model number?

 

 

 

This one here.

 

https://hisense.co.nz/product/50-uhd-4k-tv-series-a7hnz/



Wakrak
1051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2997281 16-Nov-2022 20:49
Send private message quote this post

There are a few A7H discussions over on OzBargain. 

Hisense A7HAU 75" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $1095 (Was $1495) + Delivery ($0 C&C) @ JB Hi-Fi - OzBargain
Hisense 75" A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV $1165.50 + Delivery ($0 C&C) @ The Good Guys - OzBargain
Hisense A7HAU 65" 4K UHD LED Smart TV $889 Delivered @ Costco Online (Membership Required) - OzBargain

 


Hisense reveals the pricing and availability of its stunning 2022 smart TV range - Tech Guide

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 