My pensioner cousin lives in an old Council, now NZ Housing, Village. This small village does not have UFB fibre cabled with no plans to install. What the village does have access to is 3g & 4g WiFi broadband. (Not 5g)

She currently has Sky via satellite dish and at $66/m she is planing to dump Sky. She has a NON smart TV.

She likes to record her favourite shows and also watches TVNZ+ and YouTube. If she dumps Sky she is thinking of getting SD Netflix.

She is tied into 2Degrees with her phone for the next 2 years. 2degrees have a GoldCard $30/m 300GB Wireless 4G and this would suit her. 2degrees would provide 4g WiFi modem.

What are members recommendations for a Smart Recorder box and total hookup configuration to achieve; broadband, Smart TV facilities and record ability using existing non smart TV all on a pensioners spending budget.