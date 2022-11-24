Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart TV Reciever Recorder Box for WiFi Broadband only
#302453 24-Nov-2022 14:49
My pensioner cousin lives in an old Council, now NZ Housing, Village. This small village does not have UFB fibre cabled with no plans to install. What the village does have access to is 3g & 4g WiFi broadband. (Not 5g)

 

She currently has Sky via satellite dish and at $66/m she is planing to dump Sky. She has a NON smart TV.

 

She likes to record her favourite shows and also watches TVNZ+ and YouTube. If she dumps Sky she is thinking of getting SD Netflix.

 

She is tied into 2Degrees with her phone for the next 2 years. 2degrees have a GoldCard $30/m 300GB Wireless 4G and this would suit her. 2degrees would provide 4g WiFi modem.

 

What are members recommendations for a Smart Recorder box and total hookup configuration to achieve; broadband, Smart TV facilities and record ability using existing non smart TV all on a pensioners spending budget.




  #3000923 24-Nov-2022 15:26
Spot the spelling mistake in subject.




