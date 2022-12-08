I recently installed Jellyfin media system using docker that is running on my Raspberry Pi 4 Open Media Vault server.

Jellyfin is just perfect for my music setup! I have a couple of Pi music boxes running mopidy mpd. Plus kodi boxes. Everything just interconnects so easily.

I don't really have a CD player anymore so I've decided to rip all my CD's to flac. Using abcde command line which generally does a OK job.

Using musicbrainz as the metadata lookup. While this works for most CD's. There are inconsistencies. For example some of The Doors albums tagged as "Doors" artist. Plus I have a bunch of older music that is missing quite a bit of metadata.

Can someone recommend a good music tagging program to use that is reasonably simple to use? Needs to be able to run on raspberry pi arm debian 64 bit. GUI based or command line. I can just temp move nas drive to desktop pi.

Thanks :-)