I recently bought some blockout roller blinds (these to be exact: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/pillar-270-x-240cm-cardrona-elegance-indoor-roller-blind_p0029663) and after installing them, had an epiphany that I could perhaps buy a UST projector to replace the TV and use these near-white blinds as a screen. Are there any cons to this and any gotchas I should be aware of?
Was also having a look at projectors and the Xiaomi UST 4k Laser TV Projector looked like good value - does anyone have one of these and how are you finding it?