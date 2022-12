I have an LG A1 from a year or so ago and want to connect a satellite dish but there is no satellite option on the All Settings - General - Programmes - Tuning menu.

The only option is antenna. There is a connector for satellite so I assume there is a tuner and I have it connected to a dish.

I also have a C2 and even without any dish connected I can see satellite as a tuning option.

Any ideas?