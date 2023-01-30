leemillerau

Hi all

I run an older NVidia Shield (best buy ever) through a very old (around 2009) 40" Sony Bravia TV - mainly used to watch Netflix, Youtube videos and Kodi for Sky Sport and my own media (films and TV shows). The TV now has a semi-permanent flickering band on the right of the screen which is definitely the TV and not the HDMI cord (recently replaced) or connection - so it looks like it is finally time to replace.

I've done a bit of research, visited some shops and watched a few Youtube videos by Stop the FOMO and my current possibilities based on usage and budget are -

Hisense A7HNZ 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $795 at JB Hifi, Harvey Norman

https://hisense.co.nz/product/50-uhd-4k-tv-series-a7hnz/

TCL 50″ P735 QUHD 4K Google TV, $750 at JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming

https://tclelectronics.co.nz/products/50-p735-quhd-4k-google-tv/

Samsung 43" UA43AU7000, $700 on sale at PBTech

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVSAM22143/Samsung-UA43AU7000-43-4K-Smart-TV

General advice I've seen somewhere is that for TCL and HiSense models at same spec and same price, go for TCL - but I'm not TV-tech savvy enough to know if these models are about the same spec.

So any advice on which of these options you would prefer or advice in general given our usage and budget would be appreciated.

Thanks

Lee

PS I'm in Wellington in case that makes any difference.