leemillerau

Replacement for very old Sony Bravia 40" TV?
#303290 30-Jan-2023 11:31
Hi all

 

I run an older NVidia Shield (best buy ever) through a very old (around 2009) 40" Sony Bravia TV - mainly used to watch Netflix, Youtube videos and Kodi for Sky Sport and my own media (films and TV shows). The TV now has a semi-permanent flickering band on the right of the screen which is definitely the TV and not the HDMI cord (recently replaced) or connection - so it looks like it is finally time to replace.

 

I've done a bit of research, visited some shops and watched a few Youtube videos by Stop the FOMO and my current possibilities based on usage and budget are -

 

Hisense A7HNZ 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $795 at JB Hifi, Harvey Norman

 

https://hisense.co.nz/product/50-uhd-4k-tv-series-a7hnz/

 

TCL 50″ P735 QUHD 4K Google TV, $750 at JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming

 

https://tclelectronics.co.nz/products/50-p735-quhd-4k-google-tv/

 

Samsung 43" UA43AU7000, $700 on sale at PBTech

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVSAM22143/Samsung-UA43AU7000-43-4K-Smart-TV

 

 

 

General advice I've seen somewhere is that for TCL and HiSense models at same spec and same price, go for TCL - but I'm not TV-tech savvy enough to know if these models are about the same spec.

 

 

 

So any advice on which of these options you would prefer or advice in general given our usage and budget would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Lee

 

PS I'm in Wellington in case that makes any difference.

  #3029389 30-Jan-2023 12:13
I haven't met many people who regret getting a bigger TV. I'd say go for one of the 50" models. At this price point you don't tend to find many major differences in spec between competing models. You find bigger differences in spec and image quality once you get into higher end models.

 

The Hisense and TCL look very similar with no really obvious advantages one way or the other. Both are well established TV brands overseas but relatively new to our market (TCL has been around a few years here, Hisense is a very recent arrival). I think they will both do the job well and I don't think you can go wrong with either to be honest. It probably comes down to your personal preference on image processing (some tv's go for a more natural look while others like to emphasise strong colours) and little things like how long it takes to respond to commands from the remote - some tv's can be quite painful while others are really responsive. Maybe go and see if you can check those things out in person - the shop floor isn't a perfect place to check but would be better than nothing. 

