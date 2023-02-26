kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Projector rental cost??
Hi, for a while now the genealogy group I belong too has toyed with the idea of buying a new projector.

 

But now the venue where we hold our 9-10 monthly 2-hour meetings per year, has installed their own new one.

 

We pay $30/meeting for the room, and the venue owners intend to charge us another $30/meeting if we use the projector.

 

I know the projector is an Epson 1080p type, that uses a lamp.

 

The one occasion I connected to it, my laptop detected it as a PJ series (I think).

 

I do not know the actual model on account of it being ceiling mounted and my eyes not having built in telescopes.

 

I did a search for Epson lamps and the prices seemed to vary around $300.

 

At their price we would be paying for a new lamp every year.

 

I don't know how long lamps would last, but for our usage of 20 hours per year, does $300 seem reasonable?

 

Would we be better off buying our own?




Depends on your needs. There are super cheap led projectors around random NZ example

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tech.inc-mini-projector/R2772793.html

