kiwifidget

Hi, for a while now the genealogy group I belong too has toyed with the idea of buying a new projector.

But now the venue where we hold our 9-10 monthly 2-hour meetings per year, has installed their own new one.

We pay $30/meeting for the room, and the venue owners intend to charge us another $30/meeting if we use the projector.

I know the projector is an Epson 1080p type, that uses a lamp.

The one occasion I connected to it, my laptop detected it as a PJ series (I think).

I do not know the actual model on account of it being ceiling mounted and my eyes not having built in telescopes.

I did a search for Epson lamps and the prices seemed to vary around $300.

At their price we would be paying for a new lamp every year.

I don't know how long lamps would last, but for our usage of 20 hours per year, does $300 seem reasonable?

Would we be better off buying our own?