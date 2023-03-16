MadManwithabox

Hi all,
Not sure this is the right place but -I've been asked to source a projector for our scout den/hall and looking for recommendations.
Requirements are (in order of preference)
- It's cheap - couple of hundred bucks as this is for a charity
- Ceiling mounted and fairly robust - needs a remote control
- Can stream a phone screen or chromecast/HDMI- The place has wifi and we need to demo our new scouting app, plus the occasional netflix movie sleep over
- Decent speakers - not looking for surround sound but loud enough for a hall or can connect to external speakers
- Fairly simple to use
Not sure of the screen size we'd need - would likely be a white painted wall.
Have been looking at options from dick smith (https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-4000-lumens-fhd-wi-fi-mini-projector-m700/) and wouldn't rule out second hand if reliable,but wondering if the forum hive mind have any ideas
Thanks