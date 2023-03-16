MadManwithabox

If you are wanting something for a few hundred dollars you need to be able to completely control light. You won't be able to buy something in that price range that works with any ambient light. If you can't completely control light don't bother. It's a waste of time.

If you can get something over 300 ANSI lumens it will be ok in controlled light without being great. The 4000 lumens on the unit you linked is fantasy numbers, a bit like PMPO in midi systems used to be. It's likely something like 200 ANSI lumens.

For casting etc use a chrome cast of some sort. The onboard casting functionality on cheap projectors is garbage.

I've got a Nexigo PJ20 which we use for movie nights and watching rugby outside on the patio. For what it is it's great but it is what it is. There is no way to use it in any light.

It cost around US$200 plus freight from Amazon.