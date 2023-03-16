Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Projector recommendations for scout hutt
MadManwithabox

11 posts

Geek


#303882 16-Mar-2023 22:15
Hi all,

 

Not sure this is the right place but -I've been asked to source a projector for our scout den/hall and looking for recommendations.

 

Requirements are (in order of preference)

 

  • It's cheap - couple of hundred bucks as this is for a charity
  • Ceiling mounted and fairly robust - needs a remote control
  • Can stream a phone screen or chromecast/HDMI- The place has wifi and we need to demo our new scouting app, plus the occasional netflix movie sleep over
  • Decent speakers - not looking for surround sound but loud enough for a hall or can connect to external speakers
  • Fairly simple to use

Not sure of the screen size we'd need - would likely be a white painted wall.

 

Have been looking at options from dick smith (https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/kogan-4000-lumens-fhd-wi-fi-mini-projector-m700/) and wouldn't rule out second hand if reliable,but wondering if the forum hive mind have any ideas

 

Thanks

Handle9
8594 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051050 16-Mar-2023 22:24
If you are wanting something for a few hundred dollars you need to be able to completely control light. You won't be able to buy something in that price range that works with any ambient light. If you can't completely control light don't bother. It's a waste of time.

 

If you can get something over 300 ANSI lumens it will be ok in controlled light without being great. The 4000 lumens on the unit you linked is fantasy numbers, a bit like PMPO in midi systems used to be. It's likely something like 200 ANSI lumens.

 

For casting etc use a chrome cast of some sort. The onboard casting functionality on cheap projectors is garbage.

 

I've got a Nexigo PJ20 which we use for movie nights and watching rugby outside on the patio. For what it is it's great but it is what it is. There is no way to use it in any light.

 

It cost around US$200 plus freight from Amazon. 

