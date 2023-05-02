Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Panasonic "my Home Screen7.0" OS questions

gzt

gzt

14469 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#304425 2-May-2023 18:09
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking at Panasonic OLEDs. The operating system is "my Home Screen7.0".

Questions
- is 7.0 still based on FirefoxOS?
- how long does Panasonic usually provide updates?

Thanks in advance for any info.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11621 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3070576 2-May-2023 18:34
Send private message quote this post

Panasonic have great TV’s but rubbish software. You’re better to get a third party streaming box for that.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt

14469 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3070583 2-May-2023 19:08
Send private message quote this post

The TV supports all major vision mode formats:

Specs: HDR10+ Adaptive/HDR10/HLG/DolbyVision IQ/HLG Photo

Auto AI/Dynamic/Normal/Cinema/True Cinema/FILMMAKER/Custom/Professional Photo/Professional1 (isfccc)/Professional2 (isfccc)/Sport/Game/DolbyVision (Vivid/IQ/Dark)/Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

Hopefully it selects those automatically depending on content. I'm not aware of any streaming stick that does a fraction of that. I have several.

In general I doubt any streaming stick & tv combination yet can take full advantage of all advanced tv features and switch appropriately on HDMI 2.1?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75399 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3070596 2-May-2023 19:43
Send private message quote this post

Fire TV Stick 4K does both HDR and Dolby Vision. Chromecast with Google TV does HDR and Dolby Vision too. I use both with my Panasonic TV. The truth is that Panasonic only maintains the software for current models and doesn't necessarily update previous models. Yes, panels and pictures are great, but you better use a streaming device. If you want to use 120 Hz source, then use a Xbox Series X as a streaming device (you will find the basic software you need such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Plex but the other devices will have more software). 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 