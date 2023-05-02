Fire TV Stick 4K does both HDR and Dolby Vision. Chromecast with Google TV does HDR and Dolby Vision too. I use both with my Panasonic TV. The truth is that Panasonic only maintains the software for current models and doesn't necessarily update previous models. Yes, panels and pictures are great, but you better use a streaming device. If you want to use 120 Hz source, then use a Xbox Series X as a streaming device (you will find the basic software you need such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Plex but the other devices will have more software).