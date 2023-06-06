I've got a question about running a single speaker off a Sonos amp.

The setup, one times Sonos amp Gen 1, running a single B&W outdoor speaker, the reason its only running 1 outdoor speaker is that there is only room for a single speaker with the current wiring setup.

Is it possible to somehow merge the left and right sound into the single speaker? at the moment I only have it connected to either the R or L output, and after some time the noise becomes distorted, so I assume that the Sonos does not like having a single speaker connected.

Also on this model there is no dual mono (only on the new Sonos AMP) not that this would necessarily help as it would still have a single speaker connected, but would of course blend the stereo.