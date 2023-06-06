Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sonos single speaker question
pchs

173 posts

Master Geek


#305823 6-Jun-2023 15:11
I've got a question about running a single speaker off a Sonos amp. 

 

The setup, one times Sonos amp Gen 1, running a single B&W outdoor speaker, the reason its only running 1 outdoor speaker is that there is only room for a single speaker with the current wiring setup. 

 

Is it possible to somehow merge the left and right sound into the single speaker? at the moment I only have it connected to either the R or L output, and after some time the noise becomes distorted, so I assume that the Sonos does not like having a single speaker connected. 

 

Also on this model there is no dual mono (only on the new Sonos AMP) not that this would necessarily help as it would still have a single speaker connected, but would of course blend the stereo. 

pchs

173 posts

Master Geek


  #3085563 6-Jun-2023 15:26
eracode:

 

We have a lot of Sonos gear but never used an Amp.

 

Does this help:?

 

https://support.sonos.com/en-nz/article/dual-mono-mode?utm_source=doc-care&utm_medium=guide%2Famp-dual-mono&utm_campaign=en-nz-doc-care-guide%2Famp-dual-mono

 

 

 

 

Thanks - no the dual mono only works with 2 speakers to turn a stereo signal into a mono output across both speakers. 

 

It's kind of half way there but I only want to plug one speaker in, and I think that this might not be ideal for the amp without some sort of bypass or something like that.. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6851 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3085578 6-Jun-2023 15:34
Could you use something like two of these these RCA splitter cables - in reverse?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

pchs

173 posts

Master Geek


  #3085579 6-Jun-2023 15:36
eracode:

 

Could you use something like two of these these RCA splitter cables - in reverse?

 

 

I'm keen to know if effectively paralleling up the outputs of the R + L output of an AMP is a good idea.... (I.E could it blow up the AMP)

