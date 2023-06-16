Hi everyone,

I recently moved into a new home built in 2019 and I'm facing some issues with connecting my TV antenna. The previous owner removed everything except for the cables, so I'm left with a bunch of coaxial cables hanging around in the store room that aren't connected to anything.

I've managed to connect all the network cables in the rooms, but the TV antenna seems to be missing. There are 7 coaxial cables in total, with connectors in all the rooms. It doesn't make sense to me that there would be no TV aerial at all. (see the image below) Has anyone else experienced this or have any ideas on how to connect a TV antenna in a new build?

I'm considering getting a signal amplifier to connect the cables together and see what happens. Currently, I'm not receiving any TV signal at all.

Thank you in advance for your help!

P.S. I've also found 3 cat 5e cables hanging around. I believe they might be for the 3 POE security cameras. I've already ordered a POE switch to test them out.