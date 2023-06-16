Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need Help Connecting TV Antenna in New Build
enodeb

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#305954 16-Jun-2023 11:48
Hi everyone,

 

I recently moved into a new home built in 2019 and I'm facing some issues with connecting my TV antenna. The previous owner removed everything except for the cables, so I'm left with a bunch of coaxial cables hanging around in the store room that aren't connected to anything.

 

I've managed to connect all the network cables in the rooms, but the TV antenna seems to be missing. There are 7 coaxial cables in total, with connectors in all the rooms. It doesn't make sense to me that there would be no TV aerial at all. (see the image below) Has anyone else experienced this or have any ideas on how to connect a TV antenna in a new build?

 

I'm considering getting a signal amplifier to connect the cables together and see what happens. Currently, I'm not receiving any TV signal at all.

 

Thank you in advance for your help!

 

P.S. I've also found 3 cat 5e cables hanging around. I believe they might be for the 3 POE security cameras. I've already ordered a POE switch to test them out.

 

wellygary
7191 posts

Uber Geek


  #3090699 16-Jun-2023 12:16
"The previous owner removed everything except for the cables,"

 

 

 

Those cables aren't even terminated into plugs. so Either the Previous owner was being a real SOB, or more likely they have never been connected, 

 

You will need a Crimp connector tool, + fittings, 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/ratchet-crimping-tool-for-f-type-connectors/p/TH1831

 

Also check that there actually is an antenna on the roof,  the wiring may have been run, but if there was never an intention to use it, the actual antenna may have never ben installed, 

 
 
 
 

trig42
5527 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3090704 16-Jun-2023 12:28
I'm with wellygary on this one.

 

It looks like cabling was run for antenna, but no antenna was ever installed.

 

I'd say one of those 7 white RG6 cables goes to somewhere in your roof cavity, near where an antenna or satellite dish would likely be mounted. The others will go to individual rooms.

 

Does the house have wall sockets for the antenna cables (probably terminated with F-Sockets)? You will be able to determine which one goes where if you have any toning equipment.

richms
26150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3090713 16-Jun-2023 13:00
Quite possibly the cable is just loose behind a wall plate with a RJ45 on it. Friends house was all cabled up but nothing terminated since FTA TV worked fine with anything plugged into the TV and they seemed to rely on making the sat installer to do all the work if getting sky.




enodeb

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3090719 16-Jun-2023 13:12
I appreciate the responses so far. After checking Google Maps satellite view, I couldn't spot any antenna on the roof. However, I did notice 7 wall TV sockets throughout the house, and I assume they are all connected to the coaxial cables I found in the store room. 

 

Has anyone dealt with a similar situation before? If installing an antenna on the roof is the best solution, are there any considerations or challenges I should be aware of when running the cable down multiple floors?

 

Thank you for your assistance!

 

Jase2985
12200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090728 16-Jun-2023 13:31
IMO you need to think if you NEED a antenna connection or could you use streaming/on demand?

wellygary
7191 posts

Uber Geek


  #3090730 16-Jun-2023 13:33
enodeb:

 

I appreciate the responses so far. After checking Google Maps satellite view, I couldn't spot any antenna on the roof. However, I did notice 7 wall TV sockets throughout the house, and I assume they are all connected to the coaxial cables I found in the store room. 

 

Has anyone dealt with a similar situation before? If installing an antenna on the roof is the best solution, are there any considerations or challenges I should be aware of when running the cable down multiple floors?

 

Thank you for your assistance!

 

 

     

  1. Pull off the cover on those sockets and have a look inside (there is no mains voltage so its totally safe to unscrew them, even if you are not electrically minded)- IF you are lucky they are connected, if you are not you will need to terminate the cables onto the back of the sockets, 

    Although IMHO if you want to do a proper job you might want to change the connections to F-type screw connectors, rather than the "plug in" type that are there now ..
  2. Its likely the cable  to the roof are there already, its just that they are not connected to anything..

Bung
5113 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3090732 16-Jun-2023 13:35
enodeb:

I appreciate the responses so far. After checking Google Maps satellite view, I couldn't spot any antenna on the roof. However, I did notice 7 wall TV sockets throughout the house, and I assume they are all connected to the coaxial cables I found in the store room. 



That's a shame. If you have 7 sockets that means that there may not be any cable pre run to an aerial location.

I wouldn't just rely on Google satellite view. It might be too old or taken after the aerial came down. There could have been a Sky dish run directly to the main TV location bypassing the distribution cabinet.

Are the real estate photos still around, they may have been taken before they cleared the decks.



tweake
651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3090735 16-Jun-2023 13:40
i would just get a aerial guy in to sort it.

 

i did 10 years doing this and i can tell you from experience new houses are very rarely ever done properly. i used to fix about 95% of new homes. it was not uncommon to have to recable a new home.

 

low voltage/data/tv systems are an easy place to cut corners to make profit. especially as those who do the wiring do not have to get it working for the customer and often will not warranty their own workmanship anyway. so they just throw it in as quickly as possible with zero care.

