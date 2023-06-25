I don't want a "spying" TV in my home and therefore looking for a dumb TV or at least not connecting the Smart TV to the internet.



I don't see any dumb TVs being sold in NZ, does that mean my only option is a Smart TV but not connected to the internet?



Does anyone have information or can point me in the right direction of which of the TVs operating systems actually allow you to use the TV without connecting to the internet first?



From what I can gather it looks like most (if not all) require an account to be created before you can use the TV.



I'll be using it as a monitor for my computer (Linux Mint). Looking for a 60"-65" TV.







