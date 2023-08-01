I'm in Australia at the moment and have noticed some oddity about the TV Guide (EPG) on a Sony TV.

If I press the Guide button on remote, it shows the programs associated with that TV channel provider, all the rest are blank with a "No information" message (about 40 of them here in Brisbane).

However, if one clicks on any of the blank channels (and sees the program) then presses the Guide button, a number of additional program details show correctly .... and this can be done for the range of channel providers.

This does not continue to next day! I thought maybe the Guide collector hadn't been updated for some time, so left the Guide up for an hour or so, but just defaults back to "No information" status.

Anyone had experience of this or can explain ?