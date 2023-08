Kia ora folks,

My EPG Collector has stopped gathering much data. Most channels have run out and TV1, 2, 3 Duke, Rush, Eden run out on Saturday. EPG Collector reports only 460 programs collected, and most channels as ** No data received **.

Log from the last run here:

15:30:18:417 Stopping station reader for frequency 594 MHz15:30:18:457 Buffer - Pastebin.com

Updated to the latest FP (31) but didn't help.

Anyone else seeing any issues?

Cheers,

Rhys