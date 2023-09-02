Canuckabroad

We've recently seen Disney announce that they have stopped selling physical media for their content in Australia with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 being their final release, and from what I'm aware they had already stopped selling in NZ (we had some stores shipping media from Australia to sell here, but I think Disney stopped selling directly in 2021). Obviously there has been a significant decrease in sales of physical media with the relentless march to streaming everything, but for those who are picky about their home theatre a 4K UHD Blu-Ray has typically given much better results than a 4K stream on any platform.

Thoughts about what this might mean in the future? Are we going to see similar moves from other studios? Are home theatre buffs going to buy physical media from other regions and go with a region-free player, or is that at risk in the future and we might find ourselves in a place where the only source of media will be via streaming (or someone who has recorded a stream and distributed via the high seas)? Is physical media going away?