Im looking for a audio expert well versed in using a 2x4 Mini DSP for calibration of Home Theatre system using McIntosh MX160 processer 7.4.1 setup. I want to calibrate/integrate the 4x 18” PSA subs which are all up front under the stage with the rest of the system, after its integrated well I will run McIntosh Room Perfect EQ. Can someone help me please, I have all the equipment.