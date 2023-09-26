Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) LG TV Apps not working
MikeB4

17954 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#307173 26-Sep-2023 10:20
Send private message quote this post

We have a 2022 LG TV (65"), various Apps are either not working probably or not at all. Three examples are TVNZ+, Disney and 3Now. These are all current and the  TV WebOS is on the current version.

 

Symptoms are...

 

TVNZ+ the App will launch, menus etc all present but shows will not launch, will only show the dreaded spinning circle.

 

Disney very similar to TVNZ+ but will sometimes wont launch.

 

3 Now launches to a grey screen.

 

Netflix, Prime and Neon are all OK.

 

Things I have tried... Deleted Apps and reinstalled. Used both Wired or wireless connection. Turned IPV6 off and on Rebooted the network multiple time.

 

The Apps work fine when used on the AppleTV 4K puck. I don't really know a lot about TV stuff, is this a faulty TV or some setting I need to look at? any help would very appreciated.

outdoorsnz
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3131962 26-Sep-2023 10:29
Send private message quote this post

I had to reboot my parents LG after installing recently new threenow. App ran the first time, but after that got a black/blank screen. So had to power cycle.

 
 
 
 

jamesrt
1359 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3131965 26-Sep-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

@MikeB4: Try a "Full" powercycle - by which I mean unplug the TV from the wall, and then try and turn it on via the remote - clearly, it won't; but that should completely drain any capacitors still holding a partial charge in the power supply.  Wait 30 seconds, plug it in again, and turn back on and test.

