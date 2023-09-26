We have a 2022 LG TV (65"), various Apps are either not working probably or not at all. Three examples are TVNZ+, Disney and 3Now. These are all current and the TV WebOS is on the current version.

Symptoms are...

TVNZ+ the App will launch, menus etc all present but shows will not launch, will only show the dreaded spinning circle.

Disney very similar to TVNZ+ but will sometimes wont launch.

3 Now launches to a grey screen.

Netflix, Prime and Neon are all OK.

Things I have tried... Deleted Apps and reinstalled. Used both Wired or wireless connection. Turned IPV6 off and on Rebooted the network multiple time.

The Apps work fine when used on the AppleTV 4K puck. I don't really know a lot about TV stuff, is this a faulty TV or some setting I need to look at? any help would very appreciated.