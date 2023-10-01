Our friend and neighbour has built-in ceiling speakers in her family-room/dining area. There’s four speakers - two sets of stereo pairs. She plays music into these from an old Bose 5-stacker CD player. There are two pairs of speaker cable terminals in the wall behind her entertainment unit and the Bose is wired to those.

She rightly thinks this is an old-fashioned system and approach. She would like to get away from CDs. Her son-in-law has suggested setting her up with Spotify and she likes that idea.

The Bose unit does not have Bluetooth capability. I’m thinking we could get her some sort of Bluetooth receiver to replace the Bose. Then she could stream Spotify from her phone to the BT unit, which would output through cables - as the current Bose player does.

A quick search shows there’s heaps of BT receivers available - starting with a $60 Logitech unit. I know this isn’t exactly complicated but I’d be grateful for any advice, comments or suggestions on all this - particularly regarding suitability. The device does not need to have gee-whiz fidelity or to do anything more than the description above - and we’re looking for something simple. Price is not necessarily an issue, within reason.