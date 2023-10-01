Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bluetooth receiver advice.
#309241 1-Oct-2023 16:40
Our friend and neighbour has built-in ceiling speakers in her family-room/dining area. There’s four speakers - two sets of stereo pairs. She plays music into these from an old Bose 5-stacker CD player. There are two pairs of speaker cable terminals in the wall behind her entertainment unit and the Bose is wired to those.

 

She rightly thinks this is an old-fashioned system and approach. She would like to get away from CDs. Her son-in-law has suggested setting her up with Spotify and she likes that idea.

 

The Bose unit does not have Bluetooth capability. I’m thinking we could get her some sort of Bluetooth receiver to replace the Bose. Then she could stream Spotify from her phone to the BT unit, which would output through cables  - as the current Bose player does.

 

A quick search shows there’s heaps of BT receivers available - starting with a $60 Logitech unit. I know this isn’t exactly complicated but I’d be grateful for any advice, comments or suggestions on all this - particularly regarding suitability. The device does not need to have gee-whiz fidelity or to do anything more than the description above - and we’re looking for something simple. Price is not necessarily an issue, within reason.




  #3137397 1-Oct-2023 16:51
Don’t do Bluetooth for this use case. As soon as she wants to move around the house the music stops.

Get a WiiM mini. It connects to wifi and works as a Spotify Connect target. They are super stable, have an eq and “just work.”

A second hand chrome cast audio is the alternative but harder to source these days.

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mLhCDC2

 
 
 
 

  #3137398 1-Oct-2023 16:52
I think others will likely jump in with some good suggestions, though if Spotify is being used, would something which has Spotify Connect be good?  I think when I used that on some devices, it does mean that device (instead of the phone via bluetooth) can connect directly to Spotify so you don't necessarily need to have the phone tethered to a bluetooth unit and can just control it from the phone or device remote.

 

I think quite a number of amps and receivers or streaming devices have this these days.  Though just having a quick look around, something similar to this might work?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAARL0050/ARYLIC-A50PLUS-Amplifier-Streamer-Supports-WiFi--B

 

I have no personnel experience with that device, but I think there would be a number of similar things on the market, and for varying prices.  It would also support things like Airplay and Bluetooth connections, as well as various streaming services.  But some will require a phone or device to tether to, though Spotify Connect can be direct to the device.

 

  #3137400 1-Oct-2023 16:54
As Handle9 mentioned, a WiiM would do the job.  I couldn't remember the name, but there is a WiiM Mini as well as a Pro, though the former would do that kind of job.



  #3137403 1-Oct-2023 17:10
Already some great advice - many thanks. Just had another look at her system. The Bose plays through a 'Niles' brand amplifier that feeds the speakers.  The Bose has two AUX inputs but maybe we could bypass the Bose and plug the receiver into the amp.

 

  #3137416 1-Oct-2023 18:04
You can build here a Volumio system with the Spotify connect plug-in. (Can do airplay as well). It’s a good substitute for the old chromecast audios which would have been perfect for her use case




  #3137419 1-Oct-2023 18:21
davidcole: You can build here a Volumio system with the Spotify connect plug-in. (Can do airplay as well). It’s a good substitute for the old chromecast audios which would have been perfect for her use case


Before the WiiM came along that was a good option. Now it works out marginally more expensive to buy a WiiM but for the extra money you get a very well supported device and no F around factor.

