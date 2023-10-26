Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sky box HDMI over ethernet
bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#310512 26-Oct-2023 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Help! I have been tasked with getting the rugby on to a TV on the other side of the house from the Sky box...

 

We have ethernet cable runs from a central switch so should* be technically straightforward, right? The distant Sony telly has an HDMI in (and for that matter, ethernet - but I guess that's of no use). Or do I need to feed the signal into the big AVR and from there to the TV?

 

Obviously any required kit must be readily available (ideally in Dunedin)...

 

Feasible or not?

 

Cheers all in advance

 

b

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic
palmypete
37 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152429 26-Oct-2023 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Something like this?

 

https://www.matchmaster.co.nz/hdmi/34mm-2k50/

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
wellygary
7340 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152437 26-Oct-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

palmypete:

 

Something like this?

 

https://www.matchmaster.co.nz/hdmi/34mm-2k50/

 

 

Will that work through a switch ?? -

 

The OP doesn't sound like they have a single cable run between the devices, instead there is  a leg from the decoder to a central hub and then back out to the TV 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2466 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152438 26-Oct-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

So, not over Ethernet, just the cable. Easy, most HDMI extenders should do the job. Just make sure you get a unit that uses a single Cat6 cable, as some of the cheaper ones require two.

 

If you need to control the Sky box from the TV, then you will need one with IR support as well (YMMV with this). You can also get units with reverse IR, but they're mostly used for digital signage applications and will typically cost a little more.

 

If you need to go other Ethernet, then look at HDBaseT and be ready to spend a small fortune. The other option is an IP h.264/265 encoder and a front-end media player like Kodi. That's what I use for Sky in my place, but there is a lot of setup involved.

 

Use a single cable solution, if you can.



bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152462 26-Oct-2023 19:24
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all - yes to clarify, cat 6 from near sky box to a switch under the stairs, and another run from there to the back of the distant TV (rather than a single cable from sky box to distant TV). 

 

Options look pretty limited locally and though there's this: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/digitech-150m-1080p-hdmi-cat5e-cat6-over-ip-extender/p/AC1752 then I think for that money and the limited use it would get otherwise we may just need to shift the sofas instead!

 

Thanks for the assistance

 

cheers

 

b

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

SirHumphreyAppleby
2466 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152464 26-Oct-2023 19:40
Send private message quote this post

bendud:

 

Thanks all - yes to clarify, cat 6 from near sky box to a switch under the stairs, and another run from there to the back of the distant TV (rather than a single cable from sky box to distant TV). 

 

 

If you buy a simple Ethernet cable joiner, you can connect the cables together instead of to the switch and just use a normal HDMI extender. If you have a patch panel, patch the ports directly. Should be fine, even with the join, provided the distance isn't too great. Should be able to get something for around the $100 mark.

bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152467 26-Oct-2023 19:45
Send private message quote this post

That supposes I can tell which cable is which of course :-)

 

Actually it's more complex - the installers put a singe cat6 run to the TV room (doh) so we had a fancy little card switch that goes on the end of the cable and converts to 4 cat6 LAN sockets, so it will actually be going through that as well. Unless we just run a single cable from one room to another and use that...

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

SomeoneSomewhere
1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152469 26-Oct-2023 20:04
Send private message quote this post

HDMI over Ethernet isn't. It's HDMI over Cat6. You need a single length of Cat6 from point A to point B with no electronics in between - physical joiners are OK. They are not talking Ethernet and will not work through a switch.

 

 

 

You may need to run extra cables or move the networking to wireless. 



bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152475 26-Oct-2023 21:47
Send private message quote this post

Thanks - that makes more sense.
Will investigate the crappy sky sports now app for the Apple TV that’s in there, although I’m sure sky will have done something cunning to make it impossible to use!
Cheers
B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Aucklandjafa
247 posts

Master Geek


  #3152494 27-Oct-2023 07:00
Send private message quote this post

bendud: Thanks - that makes more sense.
Will investigate the crappy sky sports now app for the Apple TV that’s in there, although I’m sure sky will have done something cunning to make it impossible to use!
Cheers
B

If you’ve got an Apple TV, can’t you cast Sky go from an Apple device and save ya some $$$ with the sky sports now app/account?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2466 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152495 27-Oct-2023 07:18
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

HDMI over Ethernet isn't. It's HDMI over Cat6.

 

 

HDMI over Ethernet is a thing (the linked Jaycar unit supports multiple receives via a switch), it's just not how most HDMI extenders work. I wouldn't recommend them either as they will use lossy encoding and broadcast traffic.

 

Also, I made a mistake in my earlier post implying HDBaseT works over Ethernet. You can use HDBaseT if you also need Ethernet, but it doesn't use Ethernet. 

shk292
2677 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152496 27-Oct-2023 07:20
Send private message quote this post

How's your UHF TV reception?  If it's OK, you could rig an antenna at the TV and watch on terrestial (Sky Open)

bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152497 27-Oct-2023 07:21
Send private message quote this post

Unless the rules have changed it was not possible to cast SkyGo to AppleTV (presumably for this kind of scenario). I will have to try again.
Thanks
B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Spyware
3246 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152529 27-Oct-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

bendud: Unless the rules have changed it was not possible to cast SkyGo to AppleTV (presumably for this kind of scenario). I will have to try again.
Thanks
B

 

It is possible and works fine.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Goosey
2315 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3152567 27-Oct-2023 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Stuff is streaming a particular game this Sunday morning for free and live apparently….

bendud

232 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3152574 27-Oct-2023 11:11
Send private message quote this post

That’s great, a bunch of options there and no additional cost. What’s not to love?
Other than not buying new kit and spending a million hours trying to get it working of course!
Cheers
B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Pluralsight






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 