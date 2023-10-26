Help! I have been tasked with getting the rugby on to a TV on the other side of the house from the Sky box...

We have ethernet cable runs from a central switch so should* be technically straightforward, right? The distant Sony telly has an HDMI in (and for that matter, ethernet - but I guess that's of no use). Or do I need to feed the signal into the big AVR and from there to the TV?

Obviously any required kit must be readily available (ideally in Dunedin)...

Feasible or not?

Cheers all in advance

b