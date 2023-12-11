Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
niekerkj

#311062 11-Dec-2023 12:48
Greetings all,
Excuse the use of incorrect terminology, but here goes... Yesterday we had a power outage affecting a number of properties, but instead of the power going fully off, certain things worked, while others didn't, or just partially. LED lights on dimmers wouldn't go to full brightness and the microwave's clock and internal light was working, but microwave itself would not start.
This outage caused my A/V receiver to go into protection mode and I couldn't get it to work again after the power was fully restored. I managed to get the receiver reset today with the help of the service department and they mentioned that the error codes points to a low voltage event. What can I do to protect my AV equipment against these type of events?

Lias
  #3170712 11-Dec-2023 14:43
What you are referring to can be known as a "brownout", "voltage sag" or "voltage dip", the former usually meaning a longer period and the later more transient periods but they are sometimes used interchangably.

 

The short answer is to buy a decent quality UPS for the things you want to protect, but you could also look at "whole house" battery options but those are normally paired with solar.




niekerkj

  #3170728 11-Dec-2023 15:41
Thanks for the info, now at least I know the correct terminology to describe the issue. I'll look into an UPS.

