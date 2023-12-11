Greetings all,

Excuse the use of incorrect terminology, but here goes... Yesterday we had a power outage affecting a number of properties, but instead of the power going fully off, certain things worked, while others didn't, or just partially. LED lights on dimmers wouldn't go to full brightness and the microwave's clock and internal light was working, but microwave itself would not start.

This outage caused my A/V receiver to go into protection mode and I couldn't get it to work again after the power was fully restored. I managed to get the receiver reset today with the help of the service department and they mentioned that the error codes points to a low voltage event. What can I do to protect my AV equipment against these type of events?