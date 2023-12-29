Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Newbie Blu-ray audio questions
aquatarkus

59 posts

Master Geek


#311252 29-Dec-2023 16:55
Send private message

Hi

 

I'm a few years late to this subject but by now have acquired a few deluxe box-sets that include blu-ray disks with 5.1, 7.1 and atmos versions of the recordings. I've never played blu-ray audio before :-(

 

My PC has a Lite-on blu-ray drive, and I also have a Sony blu-ray player attached to a smart TV (but no special sound system on the TV).

 

Rather than maintaining what used to be a high quality audio system twenty years ago I have been ripping CDs to FLAC (using EAC) and playing them using foobar, or to MP3/AAC and playing them through iTunes (don't shoot me). As of now I have a 5.1 surround speaker system on the PC so I thought I would investigate what these disks sounded like on this equipment. But.... total newbie... so I don't know where to start.

 

My preference would be to put the sound files on my PC rather than having to insert the disk every time. Is that possible with 5.1 audio?

 

What might I need that I haven't got?

 

TIA

 

Cheers
T

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
mentalinc
2769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3176163 29-Dec-2023 17:00
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like you're after two things?
First one.. Try mpc-hc https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases
This will let you play bluray movies off the blu ray player.
Configure the LAV filters to your liking...

Second is how can you rip the audio off the bluray?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 