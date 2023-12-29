aquatarkus

Hi

I'm a few years late to this subject but by now have acquired a few deluxe box-sets that include blu-ray disks with 5.1, 7.1 and atmos versions of the recordings. I've never played blu-ray audio before :-(

My PC has a Lite-on blu-ray drive, and I also have a Sony blu-ray player attached to a smart TV (but no special sound system on the TV).

Rather than maintaining what used to be a high quality audio system twenty years ago I have been ripping CDs to FLAC (using EAC) and playing them using foobar, or to MP3/AAC and playing them through iTunes (don't shoot me). As of now I have a 5.1 surround speaker system on the PC so I thought I would investigate what these disks sounded like on this equipment. But.... total newbie... so I don't know where to start.

My preference would be to put the sound files on my PC rather than having to insert the disk every time. Is that possible with 5.1 audio?

What might I need that I haven't got?

